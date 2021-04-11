Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle drawn against Leinster in Champions Cup semi-final

Leinster’s quest for a fifth European title will have to take them past Ronan O’Gara after Sunday’s draw for the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals handed them an away tie with La Rochelle.

Leinster booked their place in the last four on Saturday with an impressive come-from-behind quarter-final win at reigning champions Exeter Chiefs, and they will have to go on the road again after the last-four draw sent them to France and the Top 14 title contenders whose head coach is Munster legend O’Gara.