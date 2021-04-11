Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle drawn against Leinster in Champions Cup semi-final

Leinster’s quest for a fifth European title will have to take them past Ronan O’Gara after Sunday’s draw for the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals handed them an away tie with La Rochelle.
Leinster booked their place in the last four on Saturday with an impressive come-from-behind quarter-final win at reigning champions Exeter Chiefs, and they will have to go on the road again after the last-four draw sent them to France and the Top 14 title contenders whose head coach is Munster legend O’Gara.
Toulouse, also four-time European champions, were given a home draw following their away win at Clermont Auvergne on Sunday and they will face first-time semi-finalists Bordeaux-Begles, who knocked out last season’s runners-up Racing 92 earlier on Sunday.
In the Challenge Cup, Ulster must return to the English East Midlands following their win at Northampton Saints on Saturday after the draw pitted them a trip to Leicester Tigers.
La Rochelle v, Stade Marcel Deflandre
Toulouse v Bordeaux-Bègles, Stade Ernest Wallon
Leicester Tigers v, Mattioli Woods Welford Road
Bath Rugby v Montpellier, Recreation Ground