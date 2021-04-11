Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle drawn against Leinster in Champions Cup semi-final

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle drawn against Leinster in Champions Cup semi-final

La Rochelle Head Coach Ronan O'Gara

Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 17:06
Simon Lewis

Leinster’s quest for a fifth European title will have to take them past Ronan O’Gara after Sunday’s draw for the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals handed them an away tie with La Rochelle.

Leinster booked their place in the last four on Saturday with an impressive come-from-behind quarter-final win at reigning champions Exeter Chiefs, and they will have to go on the road again after the last-four draw sent them to France and the Top 14 title contenders whose head coach is Munster legend O’Gara.

Toulouse, also four-time European champions, were given a home draw following their away win at Clermont Auvergne on Sunday and they will face first-time semi-finalists Bordeaux-Begles, who knocked out last season’s runners-up Racing 92 earlier on Sunday.

In the Challenge Cup, Ulster must return to the English East Midlands following their win at Northampton Saints on Saturday after the draw pitted them a trip to Leicester Tigers.

Heineken Champions Cup semi-final draw (to be played weekend of April 30-May 2) 

La Rochelle v Leinster, Stade Marcel Deflandre 

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Bègles, Stade Ernest Wallon 

Challenge Cup semi-final draw

Leicester Tigers v Ulster, Mattioli Woods Welford Road 

Bath Rugby v Montpellier, Recreation Ground

#ronan o’gara#leinster rugby#ulster rugby
