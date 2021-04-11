Racing 92 knocked out of Champions Cup by Matthieu Jalibert kick from own half

It means more Champions Cup disappointment for Racing's Donnacha Ryan, who started in the second-row, and injury absentee Simon Zebo
Racing 92 knocked out of Champions Cup by Matthieu Jalibert kick from own half

Bordeaux-Begles’ Matthieu Jalibert is congratulated by Cameron Woki after he kicks a last-minute winning penalty at the Stade Chaban-Delmas. Picture: INPHO/Dave Winter

Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 15:34
Bordeaux-Begles 24 Racing 92 21

Bordeaux-Begles are through to the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals for the first time after the kicking of Matthieu Jalibert secured them a dramatic 24-21 victory over Racing 92 at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

All of the hosts’ points came via Jalibert penalties, with his eighth sealing the win right at the end, meaning more Champions Cup disappointment for Racing's Donnacha Ryan, who started in the second-row, and injury absentee Simon Zebo. 

The first half started with Racing’s Camille Chat having to be replaced due to injury, before a Maxime Machenaud penalty and Antoine Gibert drop goal, either side of a reply from Jalibert, saw them lead 6-3.

Jalibert registered two more penalties to put Bordeaux 9-6 ahead, then Machenaud scored one and missed another to leave the scores level heading into the interval.

After the break, Machenaud twice edged Racing ahead with further penalties, with Jalibert responding in kind each time.

Jalibert’s sixth successful kick came soon after, but he then hit an effort wide and Teddy Iribaren was able to draw things level once more as his penalty made it 18-18.

The same pattern followed as Jalibert put Bordeaux in front again in the 74th minute, before Iribaren made it 21-21 in the 79th.

Jalibert then had the final say, converting from seven metres inside the Bordeaux half to take his personal points tally in this season’s competition to 63 and send his side through to the last four.

Bordeaux-Begles:

R Buros; S Cordero, Y Falatea-Moefana, R Lamerat, B Lam; M Jalibert, M Lucu; J Poirot, C Maynadier, V Cobilas; K Douglas, C Cazeaux; C Woki, G Petti, S Higginbotham.

Replacements: J Dweba, L Kaulashvili, B Tameifuna, T Jolmes, A Roumat, Y Lesgourgues, U Seuteni, N Ducuing.

Racing 92: E Boffelli; L Dupichot, O Klemenczak, K Beale, J Imhoff; A Gibert, M Machenaud; E Ben Arous, C Chat, C Gomes Sa; B Palu, D Ryan; W Lauret, B Chouzenoux, J Joseph.

Replacements: T Baubigny, G Gogichashvili, GH Colombe, L Jones, I Diallo, T Iribaren, F Trinh-Duc, D Taofifenua.

More in this section

Jacob Stockdale scores a try 10/4/2021 Ulster make hard work of seeing off stubborn Saints
Ross Byrne takes a kick 10/4/2021 Cullen heaps praise on Ross Byrne's composure and leadership
Robbie Henshaw is presented with the Heineken Champions Cup Star of the Match Award 10/4/2021 Henshaw: "That’s up there with the toughest game we’ve played all year"
Wales v Ireland - Guinness Women's Six Nations - Cardiff Arms Park

New Covid quarantine rules put Women's Six Nations, Rainbow Cup, and Champions Cup in doubt

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up