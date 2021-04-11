Racing 92 knocked out of Champions Cup by Matthieu Jalibert kick from own half

Bordeaux-Begles are through to the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals for the first time after the kicking of Matthieu Jalibert secured them a dramatic 24-21 victory over Racing 92 at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

All of the hosts’ points came via Jalibert penalties, with his eighth sealing the win right at the end, meaning more Champions Cup disappointment for Racing's Donnacha Ryan, who started in the second-row, and injury absentee Simon Zebo.