"I was supposed to get married Friday but I’m out here doing what I love with my teammates"

Hannah Tyrrell celebrates scoring a try

Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 19:21
Colm O’Connor

In normal circumstances Irish rugby international Hannah Tyrrell had more pressing plans for the second week in April.

But a global pandemic came along and turned things upside down and inside out.

And that was how Tyrrell found herself starring for Ireland against Wales in a rescheduled Six Nations Championship instead of celebrating a weekend she had penciled in her diary long before the emergence of Covid-19.

“I was supposed to get married (on Friday) but unfortunately Covid put an end to that and we pushed it out a little bit. But I’m out here doing what I love with my teammates. What else could I ask for?!

And what a day it was - as Ireland defeated their hosts 45-0. “We waited a long time to play this game - it has been a long six months for us working hard. It was nice to reap the rewards and get a few points on the board. We effectively got the nerves out in the first few minutes. We were raring to go. France next week will be a tough challenge but once it means more games for us, we are happy out!

France kicked off their 2021 campaign in style last weekend as they ran in eight tries to defeat Wales 53-0 in Vannes. It took winger Caroline Boujard less than 15 minutes to score a hat-trick

Beibhinn Parsons celebrates after scoring a try with Eimear Considine 10/4/2021

Speedster Parsons leads the way as Ireland crush Wales

