Henry Slade: Mental edge will be vital against Leinster

Henry Slade has seen both sides of a bashing in an England versus Ireland game and knows the power of a positive mindset in determining the outcome. So the Exeter Chiefs centre realises just how important it will be for the Heineken Champions Cup holders when Leinster visit Sandy Park for this evening’s eagerly-anticipated quarter-final.

The 28-year-old has been part of a physically dominant England side that has enjoyed success over Ireland in Dublin and at Twickenham over the past three seasons, scoring two tries himself in the 2019 Six Nations win at Aviva Stadium that foretold difficult times ahead for Joe Schmidt’s squad.

A calf injury ruled Slade out of the most recent meeting, back at the Aviva three weeks ago, when Ireland finally got their revenge with a 32-18 Six Nations final-round victory that was as one-sided as England’s previous four had been. The Exeter back has found every experience instructive heading into this European clash of the titans.

“I think we were aware that the previous few meetings with Ireland, we physically dominated them, and we knew that they were going to come at us and try and do that as well,” Slade said.

“But I think the way they just bashed through anything that went...their sort of approach to it was a bit better than ours on the day, you could see when we were getting a bit rattled by things that were happening and weren’t going our way, that’s such a key part of rugby, the mental side of things, and how you can just have that positive mindset the whole time.

“It’s sort of infectious amongst the whole team and it’s what we’re trying to bring this week.”

Lessons have also been learned by Rob Baxter’s side from last Saturday’s Round of 16 home win over French club Lyon. The Chiefs, reintegrating their Test contingent from England and Scotland for the first time since the championship, found themselves 14-0 down at Sandy Park in what was a disjointed opening period but clawed their way back and eventually ran out 47-25 victors to reach the last eight and keep their hopes of back-to-back titles alive.

“Obviously we don’t want to be giving Leinster a 14-0 start or whatever it was we gave Lyon.

“But we didn’t mean to give Lyon that start at the weekend, it’s just how the game goes sometimes and it’s not about us accepting that, we never want that to happen, it’s just the pleasing thing from the weekend was our reaction to that.

“We don’t want to be reacting to that again but if we can react to being 14-0 down to the side that were rolling us a little bit and wrestle to get the momentum of the game back, that was the really pleasing thing for me.

“And I want nothing more than that this weekend, just to be able to get on with it, whatever is thrown at us, we’re on to the next thing, that with our attitude we’re excited about the next job and not worrying about what’s just happened. That’s massive.”