The rise of Exeter: From west country bumpkins to a shot at immortality

Gareth Steenson will never forget Exeter Chiefs’ first game in the Heineken Champions Cup. He led the newcomers out at the RDS on October 13, 2012, wondering what it would be like to play against the reigning European champions.

As a proud man of Ulster, the former Ireland U19 and U21 outside half had a small insight into how good the Leinster players were, but knew they would know little about the Chiefs. How could they, the west country bumpkins were still playing in the English Championship when Leinster won the first of their now four Champions Cup crowns.

After two seasons in the Challenge Cup, having graduated into the Premiership in 2010, Steenson and co were handed the unenviable task of providing the top club side in the northern hemisphere with the opening game in their defence of the title.

“It was just the latest step up for us as a club, a chance to see where we stood in relation to the European champions. We didn’t do too badly,” said Steenson, who these days is allowed to wear a sword around his adopted city having been made a Freeman of Exeter last year.

That is a bit of an understatement. The skipper kicked two penalties and it took three in reply from Johnny Sexton, the final one in the 73rd minute, to send the 18,500 Dublin crowd home happy. It might have been different had Steenson’s replacement, Ignacio Mieres, not missed with a late penalty shot.

The Chiefs had risen to the challenge and did so again in the return leg, stubbornly going down to a 29-20 defeat. They lost again in both Pool matches in 2017-18 (18-10 at home and 22-17 away), but will go into this weekend’s quarter-final as slight favourites.

Yes, that’s right, favourites! Why not? After all, they are the holders of the Champions Cup and last weekend pasted Bordeaux-Begles 47-25 with seven tries. That made it eight wins in a row in the tournament at Sandy Park.

Oh, they are also the reigning English Premiership champions, a title they are well placed to hang on to this season. All of a sudden the novices of nine years ago are the team everyone has to beat. Just ask La Rochelle, Toulouse, and Racing 92, all of whom fell to the Chiefs in their unbeaten run to the European title last season.

These may be strange times, but nowadays there is nothing new or odd about seeing an Exeter Chiefs captain lifting aloft the biggest of trophies. It took Leinster 14 seasons and 89 games to win the then Heineken Cup for the first time. The Chiefs managed to do it in almost half the time — seven seasons and 46 games.

So now are you going to believe me when I tell you they will start as favourites against mighty Leinster? Still not convinced? Then let’s go head-to-head:

No 8: European Player of the Year 2020 Sam Simmonds v Irish No 8 Jack Conan

Full-back: Scottish skipper Stuart Hogg v Irish Hugo Keenan

Outside centre: England’s Henry Slade v Ireland’s Garry Ringrose

Hooker: England’s Luke Cowan-Dickie v Ireland’s Ronan Kelleher

Second row: Scotland and England’s Jonny Gray and Jonny Hill v Irish duo James Ryan and Devin Toner

Back row: England’s Dave Ewers v Ireland’s Rhys Ruddock

That gives a flavour of the talent on display on both sides. Take your pick on who you think are the better players, but there is little to pick between the quality of either team. Leinster may have had 17 players in the Irish Six Nations squad, but the Chiefs supplied eight players to the English, Scottish, and Welsh squads.

So how did the Chiefs gatecrash the European elite and what exactly is it that they offer? Steenson came in on the ground floor of their march from Championship wannabees to the best team in Europe and was the man who lifted the Championship, EDF Energy, Premiership and Champions Cup trophies aloft before hanging up his boots at the end of last season.

These days he is the kicking and skills coach at Sandy Park, passing on his considerable knowledge and expertise to the new wave of players hell-bent on keeping the Chiefs at the very top.

“Players like Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Dave Ewers, Be Moon, Sam Simmonds and Jack Maunder have all come up through the club’s Academy and gone on to play for England. Growing their own talent has been a big part of the Chiefs’ success story in the past decade,” said Steenson.

“The development of Sandy Park has been another important step forward for the club. Everything is on one site and the facilities are as good as anywhere. We’ve got a new stand going up at the moment so we can get even more fans in to watch us moving forward.

“I started at the Cornish Pirates before joining the Chiefs and everyone thought at the time that they would become the king-pins in the battle for Cornwall and Devon. The reality is that the Chiefs overtook them and now command a big area of rugby territory.

No longer do players from these two rugby made counties have to travel up to Bath, Bristol, or Gloucester to play top-flight professional rugby.

But it is not just the best talent in the area that has boosted the Chiefs. Their identification of raw talent at other clubs has been outstanding. Once under the spell of director of rugby Rob Baxter and his coaching team many have been turned into international players.

Alec Hepburn was brought in from London Welsh, Tomas Francis from London Scottish, and Harry Williams from Jersey. All have gone on to play at international level in the front row from the Chiefs.

“When I first joined the club I felt it might be a stepping-stone for me to possibly work my way back to Ulster. Even when we reached the Premiership there were players who came to us with that same mindset,” added Steenson.

“But not anymore. Now we are the club of choice for some of the best players in the northern hemisphere. They come here because they want to win the biggest honours and play with some great players.

“You only have to look at Stuart Hogg, Jonny Gray, and Alex Cuthbert to see that. They are players with big reputations, lots of international honours, and medals in their locker.”

The ‘double-double’ — Premiership and Champions Cup in the same season — is the target for the Chiefs. Toulouse, Leicester, Wasps, Toulon, Saracens, and Leinster all know what it takes to complete the double. Only Leicester, in 2001 and 2002, have done it back-to-back.

That shows the enormity of the change that has been brought about by Baxter and chairman Tony Rowe. From plotting to get into the Championship, they are now shooting for rugby immortality.

“Rob sets high standards and sets the tone at the club. What he has achieved has been remarkable, but it really has been a case of tackling one challenge at a time,” said Steenson.

We are a confident side and that comes from being champions of England and Europe. We are at home against Leinster, so why wouldn’t we be confident.

“We feel we are in a good spot and having that game against Bordeaux last weekend, while Leinster received a bye when their game against Toulouse was called off, is another small advantage for us. We are really looking forward to playing Leinster.”

Favourites? You bet!