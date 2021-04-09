Ulster unchanged as Iain Henderson misses Northampton Saints match

Ulster's Greg Jones. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Hiscott

Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 12:36
Tom Nelson

Ulster have selected an unchanged team for Saturday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against Northampton Saints with captain Iain Henderson still ruled out by injury.

Having thrashed a shadow Harlequins side in the round of 16 last weekend, new tournament favourites Ulster have unsurprisingly gone with their strongest possible starting fifteen for the second week in a row as they bid to end the long wait for silverware.

The only change comes on the bench with back row Greg Jones called up as cover for the injured Cormac Izuchukwu.

While ‘Quins showed little interest in staying in the competition last weekend, their English Premiership rivals Saints are expected to provide Ulster with a much stronger challenge.

They have retained just six players who started their narrow win over the Dragons with Wales fly-half Dan Biggar among the established regulars to be recalled for the game at Franklin’s Gardens (8pm).

Ulster: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; S Reidy, J Murphy (capt), N Timoney. 

Replacements:

J Andrew, A Warwick, T O’Toole, M Rea, G Jones, A Mathewson, I Madigan, E McIlroy.

Northampton Saints: T Freeman; O Sleightholme, R Hutchinson, P Francis, T Naiyaravoro; D Biggar, A Mitchell; A Waller, S Matavesi, P Hill; D Ribbans, A Coles; N Isiekwe, Ludlam (capt), T Harrison. 

Replacements: M Haywood, N Auterac, E Painter, A Moon, T Wood, T James, Tuala, F Dingwall.

Leinster Rugby Squad Training

Scott Fardy in for Ryan Baird as Leinster 'motivated as ever' for daunting Exeter clash

