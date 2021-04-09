Scott Fardy in for Ryan Baird as Leinster 'motivated as ever' for daunting Exeter clash

Leo Cullen is confident that the hunger for a fifth European title is a strong as ever in the Leinster dressing-room as the province faces up to a potentially epic clash with holders Exeter Chiefs in tomorrow’s quarter-finals.

Leinster won their fourth three seasons ago but have been since frustrated by Saracens who had their number in the 2019final in Newcastle and last autumn’s delayed last eight clash at the Aviva Stadium.

“I definitely do believe that the group is as motivated as ever. It’s such fine margins on the day. Every team in the last eight have a strong desire to go on and win it out but who has done the work over the course of the season get us to this point? And who is going to deliver on the day?”

The literal answer to that is a side which shows just the one change from that primed to take on Toulon before the French squad found itself stymied by a Covid case and the round of 16 clash was awarded to Leinster.

Scott Fardy is the new man in, the Australian veteran replacing Ryan Baird in the second row. Johnny Sexton will again skipper a side replete with international class and two weeks out from claiming a fourth successive PRO14 crown.

Exeter and Leinster are, in many ways, peas from the same pod. Both have strong identities linked to their local areas; both are deemed to have gone about things on and off the park ‘the right way’; and both possess physically imposing packs and back lines sprinkled with no little magic dust.

It’s three years since they last met in the Heineken Champions Cup but Cullen and Rob Baxter, his opposite number, have spoken this week about how they have been keeping tabs on each other in the weeks and months since. The mutual respect is obvious but it may call for something new in the playbook to make a difference.

“Yeah, like, there will be the normal ebbs and flows to the games,” said Cullen. “Two good teams going up against each other. From a defensive point of view we need to shut down the attacking system that they have.

“Then it’s trying to impose some of our game as well with a bit of unpredictability and things they may have not seen before. That’s always the challenge when you come to these games.

“The setpiece battle is always important. We found that out ourselves in the last quarter-final against Saracens when we came unstuck in that area. Without a quality platform its difficult and Saracens were able to build that scoreboard pressure against us and it was too late when we came back in the second-half. The guys are excited about getting going.”

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, R O’Loughlin, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton, L McGrath; C Healy, R Kelleher, T Furlong; S Fardy, D Toner; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: J Tracy, E Byrne, A Porter, R Molony, R Baird, H O'Sullivan, R Byrne, D Kearney.

Exeter: S Hogg, O Woodburn, H Slade, O Devoto, T O'Flaherty, J Simmonds, J Maunder, B Moon, L Cowan-Dickie, T Francis, J Gray, J Hill, D Ewers, J Vermeulen, S Simmonds.

Replacements: J Yeandle, A Hepburn, H Williams, S Skinner, J Kirsten, S Townsend, H Skinner, I Whitten.

La Rochelle: B Dulin; D Leyds, G Dpumayrou, L Botia, R Rhule; I West, T Kerr Barlow; R Wardi, P Bourgarit, A Atonio; R Sazy, W Skelton; G Alldritt, K Gourdon, V Vito.

Sale: S Hammersley; B McGuigan, S James, RJ van Rensburg, M Yarde; AJ McGinty, F de Klerk; B Rodd, A van der Merwe, W John; J Wiese, J Beaumont; JL du Preez, T Curry, D du Preez.