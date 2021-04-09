'Intensity and tempo' key for Ireland women who return to action with Wales clash

Eve Higgins, a regular for Ireland on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series circuit, will be partnered in midfield by the experienced Sene Naoupu. Picture: Ryan Byrne

Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 06:30
Simon Lewis

Given Ireland’s Women have played just 80 minutes in the last year, their head coach Adam Griggs is expecting mistakes when they open their Six Nations campaign against Wales in Cardiff tomorrow.

What he will be less forgiving of, though, is if his players fail to maintain the intensity, intent, and tempo at which he believes is necessary to execute their gameplan.

Ireland’s last outing was on October 24, when they defeated Italy 21-7 at Energia Park in their first game since the 2020 Six Nations was postponed due to the first Covid-19 lockdown.

It would prove to be their only run in 13 months when the following week’s trip to France was cancelled due to public health concerns and there is a danger that the ring-rust that affected their performance last time out will resurface at the Arms Park.

“That is what you get when you haven’t played for six months before that Italian game,” Griggs said yesterday, having named his matchday squad to face the Welsh.

“I expect there will be mistakes in this game as well. I don’t want to hide the fact that it has been another six months since our last Test game.

“I do expect there will be some mistakes. What we’re trying to highlight and drive is that we don’t let slip our intensity and the tempo of how we want to play.

“Players feel the fittest, fastest, and strongest they have been. So we have to make sure we actually put that into practice and drive standards from our side.

“Against Italy we were a little bit guilty of falling to the level that they wanted and slowing the game down. We didn’t put them under enough pressure. So that’s probably another area we will look to this week as well.”

Griggs has handed a Test debut to Sevens international Eve Higgins at outside centre in a side showing three changes from the team which beat Italy in October to face a Wales team which was hammered 53-0 by France in their opening game last weekend. Uncapped backs Emily Lane and Stacey Flood have been named on the replacements bench.

Higgins, 21, is a regular for Ireland on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series circuit and will be partnered in midfield by the experienced Sene Naoupu.

Eimear Considine returns at full-back with Lauren Delany switching to the right wing and Beibhinn Parsons lining out on the left. Fit-again Aoife McDermott returns at lock.

WALES: R Wilkins (Gloucester-Hartpury); L Neumann (Sale), H Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), K Lake (Gloucester-Hartpury), C Keight (Bristol); E Snowsill (Bristol), J Roberts (Sale); C Hope (Gloucester-Hartpury), K Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), C Hale (Gloucester-Hartpury); N John (Bristol), G Crabb (Gloucester-Hartpury); G Evans (Saracens), M Johnes (Bristol), S Lillicrap (Bristol).

Replacements: M Kelly (Sale), C Thomas (Worcester), D Rose (Saracens), T Wyn Davies (Sale), B Dainton (Harlequins), M Davies (Exeter), N Terry (Exeter), C Lewis (Cardiff Met).

IRELAND: E Considine (UL Bohemian), L Delany (Sale), E Higgins (Railway Union), S Naoupu (Old Belvedere), B Parsons (Ballinasloe), H Tyrrell (Old Belvedere), K Dane (Old Belvedere); L Peat (Railway Union), C Moloney (Wasps), L Djougang (Old Belvedere), A McDermott (Railway Union), N Fryday (Blackrock College), D Wall (Blackrock College), C Molloy (Wasps), C Griffin (UL Bohemian).

Replacements: N Jones (Malone), K O’Dwyer (Railway Union), L Feely (Blackrock College), B Hogan (DCU), H O’Connor (Blackrock College), E Lane (Blackrock College), S Flood (Railway Union), E Breen (UL Bohemian).

