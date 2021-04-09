Deadly from five yards: How Exeter Chiefs mastered the pick and drive

As masters of the art themselves, Leinster know exactly what to expect when Exeter Chiefs start to rumble from five metres out.

Knowing what’s coming and being able to deal with it, though, are altogether different.

Exeter’s pick-and-drive game when they gain access to opposition five-metre lines is renowned and revered throughout European rugby, having propelled them to both English and European title successes in recent seasons.

Rob Baxter’s side were at it again at Sandy Park last Saturday when they powered their way to Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 victory over Lyon to set up tomorrow evening’s quarter-final with Leinster.

It is a mouthwatering prospect as the four-time champions, fresh off securing a fourth PRO14 title in a row, visit this season’s defenders of the European crown, and Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong is only too aware of the similarities between them.

“They’re not different to us — when they get to that five-10 metres out from the line where they go into those pick and drives,” Furlong said of Exeter.

To be fair, they’re probably the originals at it, and do it so effectively. Their maul into their pick-and-go game, you really get a sense of inevitability about it when they get in there.

“Brains and brawn is the solution. Trying to stop a team going through multi-phase when they’re trying to make it from five metres is very hard. You have to front up, and have to be smart, fill areas so you’re not getting that two-on-one or three-on-two. You have to number up and win the collisions.”

Wasps defence coach Ian Costello is well-versed in the task of trying to stop the Chiefs in their tracks but pointed out to the Irish Examiner recently that there is work to be done further up the field that can negate the necessity for that fight on the line.

“They have a very clear identity for how they play,” Costello said. “Anyone who thinks they’ve just got a drive and a pick and go doesn’t watch them closely enough. Their super-strength or their point of difference that no other team has is their ability from five metres out is exceptional.

“They have a massive, really well-drilled, really powerful pack of forwards and then they recruit guys like (Jannes) Kirsten and (Jacques) Vermuelen who come in and just add to what they have in the form of (Luke) Cowan-Dickie, Jonny Hill, and Jonny Gray.

They have a massive threat up front but they actually play the game, they’re able to keep the ball longer than anybody else in the league, they have the most passes, the most possession, and they play with the most width.

“They challenge you with a back three, possibly Stuart Hogg, Olly Woodburn, and Tom O’Flaherty, those guys constantly challenge you in the middle of the pitch, not necessarily on the edges. They roam and they play really deep and so they can pick off any weaknesses you have in the middle of your line.

Tom O’Flaherty of Exeter Chiefs celebrates scoring his sides third try of the game. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Hiscott

“So they use one part of their game to get access to your five-metre line and if they get five, six phases with that proximity to your line, the probability is they’re going to score.

“The key part is to deny them access. You need to get an awful lot right up the pitch. Your discipline has to be absolutely squeaky clean to deny them that type of access because their conversion rate is ridiculous.”

Exeter’s long-serving director of rugby Baxter said his team’s success at scoring off the pick-and-drive is down to familiarity with the system and the personnel executing it but their prowess has inevitably led to imitation.

“I think it is something more teams are adapting to and looking at because of the high-percentage success rate of it,” Baxter said.

“For us, it’s a combination of things... Because we’ve been doing it longer we’ve probably seen the things we’ve got wrong more than other teams have which obviously means you can analyse it and work out what you did wrong and the things that are successful and they can all add to your plan around your five-metre attack game and everyone’s roles in it.

“Those lads have practised it numerous times, their game-intelligence around how to do it, where the space might be and how you might challenge the opposition — they’ve probably had more practice, more reviews, more talks about it.

“It’s probably a time and understanding issue more than anything else that allows us to be successful at it.

“That’s it. Other teams who have different ways of attacking are slightly better at their attack because it’s more in them, it’s more often trained and played and there’s an understanding and a belief… and belief is huge in sport.

“If you believe you’re going to get over the tryline, that makes a big difference as well.

“All of that combination of things has added up over the seasons,” added Baxter.