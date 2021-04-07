Munster to play in front of fans in pre-season friendly with Exeter

Whatever about a date for Irish stadia reopening on the road out the Covid-19 pandemic, Munster appear set to play in front of crowds later this summer after Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter revealed Johann van Graan’s side would be playing a pre-season friendly at Sandy Park.

Last season’s Heineken Champions Cup and English Premiership winners put their European crown on the line this Saturday when they will host their quarter-final against Leinster in the Devon city.