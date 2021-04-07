Munster to play in front of fans in pre-season friendly with Exeter

A general view of Sandy Park ahead of last weekend's Champions Cup clash between Exeter Chiefs and Lyon which the English side won to set up a quarter-final date with Leinster. Munster will visit the Devon ground for a pre-season friendly this summer. Picture: INPHO/Patrick Khachfe

Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 16:25
Simon Lewis

Whatever about a date for Irish stadia reopening on the road out the Covid-19 pandemic, Munster appear set to play in front of crowds later this summer after Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter revealed Johann van Graan’s side would be playing a pre-season friendly at Sandy Park.

Last season’s Heineken Champions Cup and English Premiership winners put their European crown on the line this Saturday when they will host their quarter-final against Leinster in the Devon city.

Speaking during his pre-match media session, the Exeter director of rugby was asked by a local journalist when the club’s supporters might get to see the trophies from the double-winning campaign.

“I think all of us would hope there’s going to be significant crowds at the start of next season,” Baxter said.

“It’s not hard to bring trophies out at the beginning of the next season, whether that’s the start of the Premiership or we’ve got Munster at home in a really good high-profile pre-season friendly and it would be great for us to have some trophies out there on display.”

Munster head coach van Graan has in the past made no secret of his admiration for the Chiefs who visited Musgrave Park in Cork for a friendly in August 2018.

Munster’s only previous visit to Exeter was in October of the same year when the two sides played out a 10-10 draw in the Champions Cup pool stages. Munster won the return tie at Thomond Park 9-7 the following January.

