Pro contract the dream for Kathryn Dane as Ireland brace for Welsh

Kathryn Dane says all the right things when the gap which England and France have engineered between themselves and the rest of the Six Nations is put to her.

The Leinster scrum-half radiates positivity when asked how Ireland’s amateur players can prevent this chasm from widening - never mind go about closing it. There is even a bullishness when she talks about recording an ‘upset’ in this year’s championship.

The work done by Adam Griggs’ squad across 20 camps and 60 pitch sessions is raised: The improvements to the squad’s S&C, the focus on skill execution and decision-making. Being comfortable with discomfort has become a staple of their diet.

Boil it all down, though, and the Enniskillen woman would love the opportunity to be paid the game she loves. Let’s face it, if the perennially strapped Welsh union can contemplate it -and they have - then there can’t be much of an argument for the IRFU not to think similarly.

It’s not a scenario that would suit everyone.

When the men’s game tuned pro in 1995, there were players who were earning far more in their civvies and opted not to join the fun bus. Dane is 24 and at the start of her journey into the adult working world. She wouldn’t need asking twice.

“My first instinct would be yes. I am even getting butterflies in my tummy thinking about it. From a young age, rugby has meant everything to me so it probably isn’t as big a decision as other girls perhaps.

“Other people might have more senior jobs or families or other commitments. That might be a more difficult decision.

For me, as a physiotherapist and a PhD student I could definitely see myself making it work.

For now, the focus is on the side’s first Six Nations game of 2021 having sat out last week’s opening round of fixtures and that on the back of a 14-month period with just the one game, against Italy in Dublin back in October.

The format, with two groups of three and three games instead of five, isn’t anyone’s idea of a long-term fix but the April window does at least mean the women’s game has the international stage to themselves and the weather is, in theory, better.

The lockdown wasn’t good for anyone in a rugby sense but Ireland have a painfully young and inexperienced squad that needs all the game time it can muster so the announcement of a new summer tournament last month was a welcome shaft of light amid the gloom.

World Rugby is to invent over €7m in the global XVs tournament which will be played every year apart from those featuring a World Cup. The competition will include 16 teams and it will be split into three tiers with the Six Nations acting as a qualifier.

The first hosting is due in 2023.

“It’s very exciting,” said Ireland second row Aoife McDermott. “There is time for unions to figure out what it will look like and how best it can be supported. It’s an exciting prospect and anything that brings more international games and experience at this level can only be a good thing.”