Ireland targeting Six Nations upsets after long wait for action

Aoife McDermott admits that there is an element of the unknown this weekend as Ireland get their 2021 Six Nations campaign underway but the second row insists that they will be looking to upset the accepted order over the coming weeks.

Adam Grigg’s side haven’t played a game since last October, when they saw off Italy in a rescheduled Six Nations tie. That apart, it is February of last year since the women’s national side played a competitive fixture thanks to Covid.

And McDermott, who missed that game against the Azzurri with a fractured foot, will be one of many who will be lacing up their boots for their country for the first time in 14 months when they take on Wales in Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday.

“I suppose you can never fully replicate the intensity of a Test match, so it is a little bit of the unknown heading in there, but preparations have gone really well and we feel we’re sharp and prepared and it’s about putting it on show on Saturday night.

“We certainly have had more time than ever, 20 camps or something, and with that we have had the ability to work on setpiece and attack. I’ll think you’ll see some new stuff from us,” said McDermott today.

“Our setpiece is in a good place, our defence is very fluid and everyone knows their role incredibly well. We’ve never had as much clarity in terms of individual roles so it will be good to show that on Saturday.”

Wales have already seen game time with an opening game away to France last weekend. The away side recorded a punishing 53-0 loss in Vannes and McDermott is hoping that the opportunity to see the Welsh play will stand to Ireland this weekend.

“France came out firing and played a very exciting, attacking form of rugby which we’ll have to be alert to defensively.

“You could tell Wales were not as sharp or as tuned in having not played, but I don’t expect that scenario this weekend because they have that game.

They’re battered and bruised and eager to right the wrongs. We’re under no illusions they’re coming looking for victory.

The two Celtic nations have traded wins this last few years but the real concern for both, as well as Scotland and Italy, is the chasm in standards between them as a quartet and the French and English side who are, respectively, semi-pro and fully-pro outfits.

England opened up their tournament with a 52-10 defeat of the Scots in Doncaster and the odds stacked against Ireland when playing the Big Two is franked by the fact that a 27-0 loss to England last season was deemed to be a respectable effort.

That can either demoralise a squad or serve as motivation.

“It definitely motivates me,” said McDermott. “I really believe we’ve improved a huge amount, albeit not playing a game. We’re in the best place we have ever been and I believe we can cause upsets. We’re going out to win every game. We’re all up for the challenge.”