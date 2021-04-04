Champions Cup key questions: How far behind the best in Europe are Munster?

That's that then, back-to-back defeats in high-stakes knockout games, so was this Toulouse defeat more fuel for the fire of Munster bashers?

Not at all. Last weekend’s Guinness PRO14 final loss to Leinster was a bitter pill to swallow, a poor Munster performance ruthlessly exposed by a seasoned team of serial champions made worse by the claims of senior coach Stephen Larkham that his side had played well and were evenly matched with the boys in blue.

This was so, so different. This was a Munster performance of physicality and creativity on a European stage. Big forward carries, offloads, quick ball, and some scintillating scores. It’s just that Toulouse had more of each of those facets.

There were mistakes, inaccuracies and decisions that Johann van Graan’s team will have to live with but Munster went down fighting. It was not enough to live with a better side, the four-time champions deserving their victory but there was no disgrace in this defeat.

Where did this one go wrong?

For the second week in a row, Munster found themselves under pressure from the kick-off and conceding early penalties and, against Toulouse, a man down after Chris Farrell’s fourth-minute yellow card as the opposition stole a march.

Whereas Leinster denied them a foothold in the contest, Munster did gain traction against Toulouse and took a 13-6 lead inside the first 30 minutes through two well-crafted tries finished by Keith Earls.

Munster would twice lead this game by seven points and they regained the lead twice in the second half but could not find a way to put the contest to bed, allowing Toulouse access back into it each time within four minutes of scoring.

Munster's Billy Holland dejected after the game. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

It was all the invitation the French side needed and they had the wherewithal to finish the job and the talent to apply the lethal blows.

So how much of a gap is there to Europe’s best teams?

Johann van Graan points to narrow margins but Munster are more often than not the team on the wrong side of them, undone by either a failure to execute, an inability to match the big guns physically, or simply the resources to compete on equal terms.

On Saturday, there was all of the above. In terms of execution, there was some poor decision-making with the ball too readily kicked away when keeping it in hand would have been more productive in perfect conditions for running rugby that did produce two excellent Munster first-half tries.

Physically, Munster were much more aggressive than the previous week with strong-carrying from all the forwards and Gavin Coombes’ two second-half tries displayed massive shows of strength to get over the line from tap penalties.

Yet the statistics show no dominant tackles compared to Toulouse’s five and eight turnovers to the home side’s five.

Munster also suffered from the 37th-minute loss to a rib injury of Tadhg Beirne, losing the Ireland forward’s considerable and highly consistent poaching ability and despite having six forwards on their bench they could not bring impact to the contest compared to the French side’s reinforcements, with lock Joe Tekori a huge presence, literally and metaphorically, and a marked difference in the effectiveness of the respective replacement front rows.

So where is the power going to come from?

CJ Stander’s imminent retirement will leave a huge hole in the back-row and Munster have moved swiftly to replace him, thwarted by the IRFU in their approach to replace him with World Cup winner Pieter-Steph du Toit and instead settling for a one-cap Springbok in Jason Jenkins.

A general view of the Munster team huddle during the warm-up. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

At 6ft 7ins and 19st the 25-year-old appears to be more of a lock who can play back-row than the other way around but either way, if the highlight reels are truly reflective he can bring some much-needed go-forward.

Add that to a fit-again RG Snyman, whose serious knee injury just seven minutes into his Munster debut last August denied van Graan one of his marquee signings of last summer, and the emerging talent of homegrown powerhouse Coombes and there is plenty of athletic bulk to the promise of rising stars including Fineen Wycherley, Thomas Ahern, Jack O’Sullivan, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, and Jack Daly.

What Munster also need is more front-row power to compete at the highest level.

As well as veteran tighthead Stephen Archer played on Saturday, there has been too much ball-carrying responsibility placed on loosehead Dave Kilcoyne.

Tighthead rookies Roman Salanoa and Keynan Knox, as well as academy loosehead Josh Wycherley are the bright young hopes but Munster could do with proven reinforcements.