Andy Friend on Connacht gaffes: 'There were too many moments where we clocked off'

Connacht should have feared the worst when Leicester selected Harry Potter on the right wing but the only wizardry at Welford Road was a disappearing act of the visitors’ defensive instincts as Andy Friend’s men produced a comedy of errors to gift this Challenge Cup tie to an understrength Tigers side.

Leicester rested most of their frontline stars but they still crossed for seven tries, four of them from basic errors by the visitors and two more from Connacht’s weak point all season, an inability to defend lineout mauls.

“It is a missed opportunity, without a doubt,” admitted Friend of the 48-32 defeat. “I think we all saw the side they selected and we went, maybe they are resting or not respecting or maybe a combination of both, so a real opportunity for us.

“I said to the boys before the game that I wanted there to be pressure, for us to be the team that we keep talking about, we need to front up. And we did for pieces but we didn’t for 80 minutes and we sit here again with a loss.

“Yeah, there was some great rugby played but there were too many moments there where we clocked off and didn’t deliver, whether it was physically or mentally or skills-wise. We didn’t deliver and that’s what we have to eradicate for us to be the team that we want to be.”

The frustration was intensified by a penalty count of 10-1 to Connacht in the opening half with Welsh referee Adam Jones sparingly using his cards. He could have dished out four to Leicester in that half, but settled for one to try-scoring hooker Charlie Clare.

Connacht conceded 12 points while they had the extra man, so who knows what would have happened had George Martin and Luke Wallace been punished for high tackles and Puma Tomas Lavanini for a deliberate knock-on.

“Adam, I like him as a referee, I think he’s good,” added Friend.

“At the same time when it is 10 penalties to one in the first half, there is something going on there and you have to have a look at that.

“Some of the high challenges now, I’ve got no idea what is happening in those, I seriously don’t. I watch a lot of rugby but it is a deadest lottery what’s going on at the moment. It makes it very, very hard for us to coach but it’s even harder for these blokes to play.

“But that is not the reason we lost the game. We have got to be better and they are the things we will focus on.”

Connacht failed to build on an early try from Kieran Marmion after he was set up by academy centre Sean O’Brien and were 24-11 adrift at the break after Clare mauled over and then tries were gifted to winger Guy Porter, centre Matian Moroni and full-back Zack Henry.

Eoghan Masterson finished a Tom Daly break and a neat reverse pass by replacement scrum-half Caolin Blade put Alex Wootton through for his 11th try of the season to cut the gap to 27-25 after 60 minutes before Jack Carty missed a 40m penalty to edge Connacht in front.

Clare got his second try before skipper Paul Boyle again cut the gap to two eight minutes from time, but once more Connacht gave up cheap tries with Harry Wells sealing it.

The rout was completed by man of the match Jasper Wiese. He was due to move from the Cheetahs to Connacht last summer but a wave of the wand by Leicester redirected him from Bloemfontein to Welford Road and the bustling No 8 came through to haunt Friend’s men on a forgettable night.

Scorers Leicester Tigers: C Clare 2, G Porter, M Moroni, Z Henry, H Wells, J Wiese tries; Z Henry 2 cons; J McPhillips 3 cons, pen

Connacht: K Marmion, E Masterson, A Wootton, P Boyle tries; J Carty 2 cons, 2 pens; C Fitzgerald con

LEICESTER TIGERS: Z Henry (F Steward 55); H Potter, M Moroni (D Kelly 72), M Scott, G Porter; J McPhillips, B Youngs (c) (B White 69); L de Bruin (J Whitcombe 69), C Clare (N Dolly 78) , J Heyes (W Hurd 48); C Henderson, T Lavanini (H Wells 48); G Martin, L Wallace (T Reffell 58), J Wiese.

CONNACHT: J Porch (P Sullivan 17-30, HIA); A Wootton, S O’Brien, T Daly, M Healy; J Carty (C Fitzgerald 67), K Marmion (C Blade 50); D Buckley (J Duggan 69) , D Heffernan (S Delahunt 50), F Bealham (D Roberston-McCoy 50); U Dillane, G Thornbury (O Dowling 67); E Masterson, C Oliver (A Papali’i 56), P Boyle (c).

Ref: A Jones (Wales).