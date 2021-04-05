Munster punched themselves out but went down swinging at Thomond Park

The beers being sipped in the sun on Saturday were hard-earned and well deserved but there will have been a bitter taste to the sponsors’ product as Munster players contemplated their European exit.

A week on from a league final defeat that felt as if the men in red had not done themselves justice at the RDS, this Heineken Champions Cup knockout round of 16 loss will have been a little easier to take.

Leinster had bullied their way to another PRO14 title seven days previously on the back of a poor Munster performance but this was different. The disappointment of defeat to Toulouse will linger, how could it not, but as the Munster bubble moved from the dressing room into the brilliant warmth of pitchside there was a sense that these players had punched themselves out and gone down swinging.

They had weathered a blistering opening salvo from the visitors, survived a fourth-minute yellow card for Chris Farrell, and turned momentum on its head with two wonderfully executed team tries finished by Keith Earls in an electrifying three-minute spell midway through the opening half to take a 16-9 interval lead. And when the four-time champions made a similarly fast start to the second half through wing Matthis Lebel, Munster had countered with a Gavin Coombes try converted by Joey Carbery that once again pushed the home side into a seven-point lead.

Yet Toulouse were equally desperate for success. It has been 11 years since they were last kings of Europe and they played as if they were on a mission to make amends. They hit back again through their inspirational captain Julien Marchand and though Munster would briefly regain the lead at 26-23 on 66 minutes, forward power and backline flair combined to deliver two further tries, both from scrum-half Antoine Dupont to put the game beyond their hosts.

A second try of the half from Coombes cemented the back-rower’s position as Munster’s powerhouse of the future but it was merely a consolation. It had narrowed the deficit to seven points but the clock was against Munster and the hastily-taken drop-kicked conversion from busy replacement Craig Casey was in vain as referee Wayne Barnes blew for full-time.

If Munster’s performance against Leinster had drawn plenty of criticism, their efforts against Toulouse were a better reflection of the direction of travel they are taking under the guidance of senior coach Stephen Larkham — head coach Johann van Graan doubled down on that in his post-match comments while defending the less expansive tactics deployed against Leinster.

The South African said his coaching ticket would be sticking to their plan.

“I believe so,” van Graan said. “Every single game is different. We came up against a totally different opposition than we did against Leinster. Leinster squeezed us, today was a much more open game, they were perfect conditions out there today. Last week there was a lot of wind so you adapt according to each individual opponent.

“Unfortunately we came up short last week. Yes, there was a lot of criticism from certain guys, but we believe in the guys that are in here and we believe in what we are doing.

We believe we are improving, but we just have to start again and go again.

Those perfect conditions in Limerick on Saturday did not prevent Munster from going to the air far too many times, however. Toulouse had begun with probing kicks into the opposition backfield from full-back Maxime Medard and their strategy had produced the desired inaccuracy from the home side, mistakes from the boot leading to three Romain Ntamack penalties, only two of which were converted.

The decision-making was found wanting at the other end as well in those early stages, as Tadhg Beirne’s turnover rip from Medard was wasted with a kick ahead when a penalty advantage was called over by Wayne Barnes.

Lessons still need to be learned and if Munster are to go to the next level, they have to be accurate in everything they do to play the all-court game to which Larkham aspires.

When it clicked though, Munster were a joy to watch. Damian de Allende showing why he was brought to the province last summer with impressive physicality in midfield to feed off quick ruck ball and the feet to dance his way through Toulouse’s lines, his break on 24 minutes followed by a well-time passed outside to Earls that took out Kolbe and led to the first of the wing’s tries in the left corner.

The second was even better, Murray sparking off a Jack O’Donoghue ruck turnover, sending a long pass to de Allende, who found CJ Stander in support, the No.8 powering to the line and he and Niall Scannell’s subsequent carry sucking in defenders to leave Earls unmarked out wide to dot down.

That Carbery missed both near-touchline conversions was the only regret, preventing a bigger half-time lead that may have changed the complexion of the second half although the reality is that Munster have not had the strength in depth to make an impact at the highest level.

In the PRO14 final, Leinster had rolled out an international quartet of Tadhg Furlong, Ed Byrne, Ryan Baird and Johnny Sexton to see them home to a fourth title having taken a 13-6 lead early in the second half.

On Saturday, Toulouse unleashed some big guns themselves, most notable Dorian Aldegheri and Joe Tekori to power them into a quarter-final at Clermont, those four second-half tries to Munster’s one underlining the superiority in resources.

“The frustrating thing is we’re so close every single time,” Van Graan said. “We gave it our best shot and we came up short today. That happens in sport, it’s certainly no excuse from my side, we’ve got to improve again.

“We feel if you look at the quality of that game that we’ve improved an immense amount over the course of the season. For us, I’m incredibly proud of the 23 boys that played. Unfortunately you pick up certain injuries along the way, you never play with your best team but that’s the same for all teams. We’ve just got to keep improving.

In terms of alignment from an organisation point of view, from a coaching group, from a players’ point of view, we’re all aligned and we’re going to keep improving and we believe that the best is yet to come.