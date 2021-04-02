Last-gasp try sees 14-man London Irish edge past Cardiff Blues

Last-gasp try sees 14-man London Irish edge past Cardiff Blues

London Irish's Nick Phipps and Paddy Jackson celebrate winning their  European Rugby Challenge Cup Round of 16 tie against Cardiff Blues at Brentford Community Stadium. Picture: Andrew Fosker/Inpho

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 21:23
Cian Locke

London Irish 41 Cardiff Blues 35

Curtis Rona's last-gasp try stole 14-man London Irish a dramatic 41-35 European Challenge Cup victory over Cardiff Blues.

Jarrod Evans' drop-goal put the Blues back into a 35-34 lead with time ticking away, but Irish broke the length of the field with centre Rona finishing in style.

Declan Kidney's side were forced to play the majority of the second half with 14 men after prop Will Goodrick-Clarke was sent off.

But Irish pulled victory out of the bag, to book a quarter-final trip to the Recreation Ground to face Bath.

Kristian Dacey, Josh Adams, Jason Harries and Lloyd Williams all crossed for Cardiff, with fly-half Evans slotting three conversions and two penalties to add to his late drop-goal.

But Ollie Hassell-Collins bagged a brace for Irish, who also had Ben Loader and Terrence Hepetema on the score sheet.

Former Ireland fly-half Paddy Jackson's five conversions and two penalties also proved pivotal for the hosts.

Ben Loader of London Irish scores a try.

Ben Loader of London Irish scores a try.

Bath had earlier set up that last-eight battle with Irish by fighting back to beat Zebre in Italy.

Beno Obano, Anthony Watson and Jacques Du Toit plundered tries to drag the Blue, Black and Whites back from the brink with a 35-27 win over the Italians.

Pierre Bruno bagged a hat-trick for Zebre, but the hosts were ultimately unable to hold off the Bath comeback.

Joe Cokanasiga and Will Stuart also crossed for five-try Bath, who now move into the last eight.

Paolo Pesetto posted two penalties to tee up a tense finale, but Bath ground home, with Du Toit's try proving crucial.

