European rugby talking points: Leinster's short road to Champions Cup glory

Short road to glory

Leinster will need more than a walkover from Toulon if they are to equal the record for the least number of games played by a side winning the Heineken Champions Cup.

Leinster could win the title this year playing just five matches. But that still won’t be enough to match Toulouse, who played just four games when they won the inaugural title in 1995-96.

Just 12 teams participated, divided into four groups of three. Toulouse travelled to beat Romanian side Fasul Constanta and then beat Treviso at home in their other pool match. It was straight into a home semi-final win over Swansea before beating Cardiff in the Arms Park in the final in January 1996.

The competition increased to 20 teams for the second season, with four pools of five, and Brive had to play seven matches to win it. After that, it reverted to the format which has more or less continued ever since, with teams playing six pool matches and then quarter-finals, requiring nine games in all to win it.

Leinster are set for the quarter-finals with just two games under their belts, the 35-14 win in Montpellier and the 35-19 home victory against Northampton Saints.

Murphy’s law

It will be interesting to see how strong match officials are this weekend on high tackles after so many cards were dished out in the Six Nations, and also if players have adjusted their tackle technique.

Rugby seems to go through phases in the professional era when there is a particular emphasis on one area, and then everyone seems to adjust and move on to something else.

Pat Lam, the former Connacht coach, made an interesting point recently when his Bristol Bears were preparing to play Declan Kidney’s London Irish during the Six Nations. He recalled that for a few seasons, all the talk used to be about tip tackles, the dumping of players which became prevalent until match officials took a hard line. And, as he pointed out, you never really see a tip tackle any more.

A very valid point from an astute reader of the game.

What happened next? Three minutes into the match, Bristol centre Sam Bedlow tip-tackled Theo Brophy-Clews in the middle of the pitch and picked up a three-match ban, having initially escaped with a yellow card.

Talking heads

Ulster coach Dan McFarland and Harlequins lineout coach Jerry Flannery will have plenty of shared experiences to chat about if they manage to grab a late pint after their Challenge Cup clash at The Stoop on Sunday night.

The pair spent two seasons together battling in the front row for Galwegians and Connacht two decades ago, at a time when survival was the name of the game on and off the pitch. The All-Ireland League was starting to lose some of its aura, while the IRFU were considering getting rid of the Connacht professional team to cut costs.

Both McFarland and Flannery had a lot to thank Connacht for and, indeed, by the time they left, the province was indebted to the pair. Flannery had headed up from Limerick and UCC in search of professional rugby and the hooker made the grade before Munster brought him home and 41 Irish caps followed.

McFarland took a more circuitous route. He was with Richmond when they went bust, but the loosehead prop secured a one-year deal with Stade Francais. Then when his former Richmond coach John Kingston, who subsequently spent 18 seasons with Harlequins, took over at Galwegians, he brought McFarland to Galway for a stint that lasted six seasons as a player and a decade as a coach.

Top man

Whoever wins the Champions Cup this season will also probably supply the Player of the Year award winner. Why?

Well, in the 10 seasons in which it has been presented — Ronan O’Gara’s gong in 2010 was for his contribution to European rugby, every year since it has gone to the best player that season — the tournament winners have also picked up the individual prize in all but two campaigns. Nick Abendanon of Clermont broke the trend in 2015 while another beaten finalist, Racing 92 in 2018, saw their lock Leone Nakarawa honoured after they lost to Leinster.

But what about the PRO14?

They have had a Player of the Year award for 12 seasons. Leinster have six wins and have been runners-up on four other occasions. Remarkably, the Player of the Year award has never gone to a Leinster player. Indeed, only twice — Tommy Bowe of Ospreys in 2010 and Connacht’s Bundee Aki in 2016 — has the tournament winner also had the Player of the Year.

This season’s winner, Marcell Coetzee, is the third Ulster player to win the award, although it’s 15 years since they won the league.