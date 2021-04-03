Munster on the rebound but Toulouse have their own mission

Johann van Graan has warned his players not to expect any favours from Toulouse when the French giants arrive at Thomond Park for this afternoon’s Heineken Champions Cup knockout clash.

Through the eyes of Munster followers this is a Round of 16 fixture that has all the hallmarks of another famous European day out. Their side’s backs are against the wall following a humbling defeat to their fiercest rivals but that was the darkness before the dawn. The sun will rise and so too the passion in the players that will deliver absolution after last Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 final defeat to Leinster.

Seeking redemption is all very well of course but in sport it tends not to take into account the feelings of the opposition. As much as Munster need to ease the pain of a deeply disappointing final performance in Dublin seven days ago, Toulouse have come to Limerick on a mission of their own and the personnel to secure their objective of progress towards a record fifth European title.

Or as the Munster head coach put it: “Toulouse won’t care that we lost last week against Leinster, that’s the reality of the situation.

“They are going to come to Thomond Park for blood and we have to be ready to match that physically.”

If Munster manage that it promises to be an epic battle of wills for the French Top 14 leaders are bringing a heavyweight forward pack from front row to back, featuring seven Test-capped players. France hooker Julien Marchand will scrum down between national team-mate Cyril Baille and former All Black Charlie Faumuina while the back row comprises French flankers Francois Cros and Selevasio Tolofua and another All Black Jerome Kaino at No.8 and in between stand the Arnold twins, Wallaby Rory and the uncapped Richie, towers both at 6ft 10.

“They’ve got big second-rowers,” Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham said of his fellow Australians, “they’ve got the French front-row and they’ve got pretty good reserves in the front-row as well.

“And that battle will really be in the scrum. It’s not going to be anywhere else around the paddock. It’ll be 15 on 15 outside of that.

“But that’s Wig’s (forwards coach Graham Rowntree) job. He’s doing a fantastic job with the scrum. The set-piece platform that the forwards have been delivering this year has been very good. We’re very happy with where it’s at right now and it’s just a challenge. It’s an opportunity for us to come up against an international front-row and see how well we go.”

Munster have changed their props for this assignment, promoting Ireland loosehead Dave Kilcoyne to the number one jersey as James Cronin makes way while at tighthead Stephen Archer is back in for John Ryan, both outgoing props slipping only as far as the bench.

The only other change from the side beaten 16-6 at the RDS last week is enforced, with captain Peter O’Mahony missing out due to the deep thigh laceration he sustained early in the second half against Leinster. Jack O’Donoghue starts at openside in his stead while CJ Stander will captain from No.8 on his 50th Champions Cup appearance with the hope it will not be his last before retirement.

So too Billy Holland, named this week alongside hooker Kevin O’Byrne and starting centre Damian de Allende as Munster representatives on the PRO14 Dream Team for 2020-21 and one of six forwards named on the bench by van Graan.

O’Byrne will be one of the front-row replacements and Holland one of three covering the back five of the pack alongside fit-again Fineen Wycherley, back from a worrying neck injury he suffered against Scarlets three weeks ago and openside flanker Chris Cloete, the PRO14’s top turnover specialist.

Scrum-half Craig Casey and fly-half JJ Hanrahan will provide the backline cover as last weekend’s outside-back replacement Rory Scannell is sacrificed for extra ballast.

Quelling Toulouse’s forward strength is only half the battle, though. Despite an injury-hit backline, the four-time champions will have France stars Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack as their starting half-backs, Springbok rocket Cheslin Kolbe on the right wing and veteran Maxime Medard at full-back. Former Connacht man Pita Akhi has passed fit to start in midfield alongside outside centre Zack Holmes, the Australian who is primarily a fly-half.

It is a visiting team on an upward trajectory rather than the previous incarnations that came to Limerick for quarter-finals in 2014 and 2017 and were beaten handsomely, 47-23 and 41-16 respectively. Those were different times in so many ways, not least because of the Red Army in the Thomond Park stands and on the terraces that roared their heroes on.

Munster will need to find the sort of reserves on home soil they found on a foreign field last December when they overturned a disastrous start at Clermont Auvergne and came from 21-6 down after 15 minutes and 28-16 at half-time to claim a dramatic 39-31 pool win at Stade Marcel Michelin.

It was a comeback that should be a template but a game that must also serve as a warning. The absence of spectators robbed Clermont’s fabled stadium of its aura as an unconquerable stronghold and Munster must take that into account as they bid to extend an unbeaten home record to 17 games since Leicester Tigers won at Thomond Park in 2015.

If any team is capable of repeating that feat it is this Toulouse team with Dupont and Ntamack pulling the strings.

“I don’t want to talk them up too much,” Larkham said of the half-back stars this week. “Dupont’s a dangerous player. He’s a very good defensive player. He’s also got good feet. He reads the game well. He takes quick taps.

“He does unpredictable things so we’ve got to be on our game there and then Ntamack is a very composed player, reads the game well, kicks exceptionally but read the game really well and plays with a lot of time.

“They’re in the international team which was unlucky not to win the Six Nations which you’d argue is one of the top two teams in the world. So, you don’t get there without a good nine-10 combination and I know the French have other combinations there which they can work on in that nine-10 combination, particular from a 10s perspective.

“But these guys are good and they’ve got a good connection so that’s a challenge but like the front row, there’s multiple positions and players in this Toulouse team that we have to be conscious of and we can’t put too much emphasis in one area.”

Indeed, Munster will have their hands full across Thomond Park today but the bigger question is whether van Graan’s men can bring more than just the hurt of the last seven days to their performance. We have seen it in glimpses during what has been an encouraging season up to last Saturday when they failed to rise to the occasion. This is a second opportunity to stand up and meet the toughest of challenges that they can ill afford to miss.