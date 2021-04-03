For some Munster Rugby fans, the silence will never be broken

The Thomond Park stands will remain empty as another Munster red-letter day passes by without spectators this afternoon.

It is more than 13 months since the turnstiles last revolved at the Limerick stadium, when a late Gavin Coombes try secured the bonus point in a 29-10 Guinness PRO14 win over Scarlets on February 29, 2020, and supporters live in hope for a return as soon as Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme eventually reaches them.

Yet for one family of Munster followers, it is already too late.

They are not the only ones among the province’s support, for sure, but Covid took Liam Ryan’s life at the age of 70 last April 9 and as his first anniversary nears next week, today’s Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 clash with Toulouse offers a poignant reminder of not just the games that have been missed but the people who might have watched them in better times.

Liam was season ticket holder Barry-John Ryan’s uncle and the Mallow, Co. Cork man believes his story captures what supporting Munster is all about.

His family hopes to have a memorial service when public health restrictions are lifted “to give him the send-off he deserves” after which it is hoped to honour the late man’s wish to have his ashes scattered over the River Lee.

The memorial service, when it takes place, will celebrate a rich life that took Liam from Kilbrin near Kanturk, north Cork, to a life of managing pubs in London and then in Kill, Co. Kildare, one that would have touched a large number of people, says his nephew. Particularly where supporting Munster Rugby was concerned.

“I’d say there’s very few people who don’t know someone who hasn’t been impacted by Covid,” Barry-John said, “and Covid is the reason we’re not in stadiums and everyone has that favourite uncle maybe and for me he definitely was.

“Liam fitted the bill as a typical Munster supporter in terms of his support, and the travelling coupled in with the fact he was based in Kildare and enjoyed being in a Leinster stronghold when Munster were in their pomp.

He suffered a slagging in recent years when Leinster got the upper hand but Liam used to tell us the story of how he refused entry to the pub he managed in Kill to the Leinster team on their Christmas night out in fancy dress.

“He used to regale us with that one, how he’d single-handedly held back the Leinster team, but it wasn’t until there was corroboration of the story from the pub owner among the condolences on RIP.ie that you could give him the benefit of the doubt!

“Coming from a GAA stronghold like Duhallow, it just goes to show how Munster has an ability to reach parts that maybe other teams just don’t quite have.

“When it comes to the trips, there’s a gang of us from Mallow and a gang from Dungarvan that would go.

“Liam would come down from Kildare the night before we left, no matter where we were going and we’d head off.

“We’ve even met guys from Donegal that are Munster supporters and it’s reflective of the friendships that are built up from these trips.”

One of Liam’s final visits to Thomond Park was last season in November 2019 and a European night against Racing 92, a pool match drawn 21-21.

“He was in a nursing home at that stage and was brought down from Kill to stay with my parents in Mallow and went back down to our local pub to meet a lot of his friends.

“Niall O’Donovan, the Munster team manager, kindly facilitated priority access for my dad and my uncle and arranged for elevator access to their seats instead of taking the stairs.

“Then Covid came and those are the harsh realities of it. Ordinarily we would all be going to the stadium this weekend and Liam would be no different, he would have been joining us and I suppose no different to a lot of supporters that have been affected by this, directly or indirectly, this Toulouse game will be a sobering reminder.”