JJ Hanrahan holds impact role as young guns fire up for battle royale

The appearance of JJ Hanrahan’s name in Saturday’s Munster matchday squad to face Toulouse is telling.

In the week he exercised his right not extend his stay with the cash-strapped province and instead take advantage of a golden opportunity to sign on the dotted line for Clermont Auvergne and life in the French Top 14 starting next season, Hanrahan will provide back-up to starting fly-half Joey Carbery for Saturday afternoon’s Heineken Champions Cup knockout clash at Thomond Park.

He is eminently capable of starting, never mind as a replacement, but having announced his decision to leave, to Munster’s regret, it would have been understandable if head coach Johann van Graan had turned to the future and selected one of the three out-halves who will be providing cover for Carbery when the Kerryman departs for Stade Marcel Michelin.

Munster think highly enough of Ben Healy, Jake Flannery, and Jack Crowley to have advanced each of the academy trio of 21-year-olds to senior contracts for next season. Each has been given PRO14 game time this season while Healy has made European appearances in each of the last two seasons.

Senior coach Stephen Larkham, who knows a thing or two about becoming a successful fly-half, endorsed that decision this week when he was asked if he envisaged reinforcements at number 10 from outside the squad before next season.

“No, we’ve signed the young guys through now,” the Australian 1999 World Cup winner said, before underlining that Hanrahan’s leadership will also be keenly missed off the field as much as on it.

The back-three positions are also well-stocked, which is why Darren Sweetnam left this week for La Rochelle, enhancing his opportunities of game-time as a short-term medical joker at Ronan O’Gara’s title-chasing French side which had reduced on home soil.

Nor will his and Hanrahan’s departures be the only ones stemming from Munster’s tightening purse strings as the global pandemic continues to keep spectators out of Irish stadia.

Yet Hanrahan’s selection for Saturday indicates how much of a safety blanket the 28-year-old provided Munster at number 10. He was Van Graan’s main man during Carbery’s 13-month absence due to injury and displayed his worth to the cause with a nerveless goal-kicking display to engineer his side’s famous comeback to win at Clermont in December.

Now the responsibility will fall to the three young guns, not just off the bench but when Carbery is missing, hopefully just on Ireland duty if his current trajectory restores him to his full box of tricks.

It sets up a battle royale for the gig with Healy the most exposed to the responsibilities so far, having made 17 senior appearances in total since his November 2019 debut and scoring 77 points this season, 72 of them with his booming right boot, three of which came on the first day of the PRO14 season last October with a penalty from halfway to snatch a late victory at Scarlets.

Yet all three have the pedigree and skillsets to claim the mantle. Like fellow Tipperary native Healy, Flannery was a member of Ireland’s Under-20 Grand Slam-winning squad of 2019 before serious injury struck, while Crowley inherited the green number 10 jersey for the 2020 U-20 Six Nations and helped Noel McNamara’s side to victories in their first three games, including England away, before they were denied a repeat Slam by Covid-19.

That each of them is a native of Munster should be applauded, so too Van Graan’s willingness to give them game-time and now trust them with steering the ship in seasons to come.

Their progress, and the advancements made by a plethora of others in different positions across the team, will give the senior squad its biggest contingent of both homegrown and academy-reared talent in years next season, with 67 per cent of them homegrown the largest proportion since 2015-16 and the expected 65 per cent of Munster academy graduates in the first-team squad the highest number since 2012-13.

It underlines why the current vacancy as manager of the Greencore-sponsored academy is a position attracting some quality names.

Chief among them appears to be Ian Costello, Munster’s former skills coach under Anthony Foley who became Nottingham’s head coach in the English championship and has been defence coach at Wasps for the past three seasons, helping them reach the Gallagher Premiership final last October, when he told the Irish Examiner that a return home was in his sights.

Munster could reveal their choice for the role as early as next week and if it was Costello, it would be an opportunity he would relish coming back to.

Asked if he had designs on being a head coach, Costello said his preference would not be as the leader dealing with contracts, adding: “Some of the player stuff would suit me better. I just love coaching. Love it.”