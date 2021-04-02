With Leinster waiting in the wings, Exeter and Rob Baxter are firmly focused on Lyon challenge

Rob Baxter says it is “all or nothing” as Exeter enter the knockout phase in their defence of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Exeter host Lyon on Saturday in the competition’s inaugural round of 16 (Sandy Park, 5.30).

The tournament’s pool stage was halted in January due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now recommences with a last-16, followed by quarter-finals next weekend.

The winners of this tie will face Leinster after the PRO14 champions' clash with Toulon was called off due to a Covid case in the French side's camp.

European Rugby chiefs issued a statement earlier this week outlining that should such an incident occur, the team who did not have the positive test would progress to the next round.

“It is all or nothing now. It’s knockout rugby from here on in,” Exeter rugby director Baxter said.

“Yes, it (knockout stage) has come a bit earlier than normal, but this is the kind of challenge you expect to face when you are in the Heineken Champions Cup.

“For us, we see this as a very exciting challenge and one to really go after. These are the kind of games you play rugby for – you want to be on the biggest stages, playing against the best teams.”

Baxter welcomes back England trio Henry Slade, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jonny Hill, in addition to Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg and Hogg’s Test team-mate Jonny Gray.

Exeter beat three French sides – La Rochelle, Toulouse and Racing 92 – before they were crowned European champions last season, and Baxter added: “We are well-versed now in what it is like to play French teams and what you need to do to overcome them, tactically and technically.

“Looking at Lyon, they are a side who are starting games well and who are playing with real pace, real tempo and carrying hard at their opponents.

“Equally, those are all things I know we can do very well ourselves.”