No Iain Henderson as Ulster set to face understrength Harlequins

Billy Burns has been passed fit to start for Ulster after sustaining a groin injury while on international duty
No Iain Henderson as Ulster set to face understrength Harlequins

Iain Henderson is a shock omission from the Ulster team to play an understrength Harlequins

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 12:41

Iain Henderson is a shock omission from the Ulster team to play an understrength Harlequins team in Sunday’s Challenge Cup clash at The Stoop.

The Ireland lock was expected to return from international duty to play his first game for the province in almost six months, but has instead been replaced in the starting 15 by Kieran Treadwell.

Henderson injured his shoulder while on international duty but had been expected to captain Ulster in only his third appearance for Ulster this season.

Meanwhile, Billy Burns has been passed fit to start for Ulster after sustaining a groin injury while on international duty.

The fly-half was named on the Ireland bench for the final Six Nations game against England but was withdrawn due to the injury with Ross Byrne called in as his replacement.

As expected South African Marcell Coetzee, named as the PRO14 Player of the Season, misses out for Ulster through injury.

Harlequins, currently in fourth place in the English Premiership, have rested a glut of first-team players prioritising domestic matters over Europe’s secondary club competition.

Harlequins: T Green; L Northmore, L Lang, P Lasike, N Earle; B Herron, S Steele; S Garcia Botta, E Elia, W Collier; H Tizard, G Hammond; A White, J Kenningham, T Lawday.

Replacements: G Head, J Els, S Kerrod, T Cavubati, M Jurevicius, J Stafford, B Tapuai, R Chisholm.

Ulster: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; K Treadwell, A O’Connor; S Reidy, J Murphy (capt), N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, T O’Toole, C Izuchukwu, M Rea, A Mathewson, I Madigan, E McIlroy.

More in this section

Andy Friend 22/12/2020 Andy Friend hoping experienced pack can inspire Connacht to win over Leicester
Peter O'Mahony receives medical attention 27/3/2021 Peter O'Mahony ruled out as CJ Stander captains Munster against Toulouse
Ulster v Zebre - Guinness PRO14 Michael Bradley named PRO14 Coach of the Year
#ulster rugby
A general view of EPCR branding 15/12/2018

Leinster's Champions Cup clash off after Covid case in Toulon squad

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up