No Iain Henderson as Ulster set to face understrength Harlequins

Iain Henderson is a shock omission from the Ulster team to play an understrength Harlequins team in Sunday’s Challenge Cup clash at The Stoop.
The Ireland lock was expected to return from international duty to play his first game for the province in almost six months, but has instead been replaced in the starting 15 by Kieran Treadwell.
Henderson injured his shoulder while on international duty but had been expected to captain Ulster in only his third appearance for Ulster this season.
Meanwhile, Billy Burns has been passed fit to start for Ulster after sustaining a groin injury while on international duty.
The fly-half was named on the Ireland bench for the final Six Nations game against England but was withdrawn due to the injury with Ross Byrne called in as his replacement.
As expected South African Marcell Coetzee, named as the PRO14 Player of the Season, misses out for Ulster through injury.
Harlequins, currently in fourth place in the English Premiership, have rested a glut of first-team players prioritising domestic matters over Europe’s secondary club competition.