Michael Bradley named PRO14 Coach of the Year

Bradley, a former Cork Con and Munster player, led his side to wins over Ospreys, Benetton (twice) and Dragons in the truncated campaign
Zebre head coach Michael Bradley prior to the Guinness PRO14 match against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 11:32
Joel Slattery

Michael Bradley has been named as the PRO14's Coach of the Year by his peers.

The Zebre head coach led his side to four wins in the 16-game campaign but the Italians, whose number of international call-ups hit double figures, faced a number of challenges on top of the pandemic that wreaked havoc with the season.

Bradley, a former Cork Con and Munster player, led his side to wins over Ospreys, Benetton (twice) and Dragons in the truncated campaign, their most wins since the 2017-18 campaign and only the third time they managed more than three wins in a season since joining the league in the 2012-13 campaign.

“Obviously, I’m delighted to receive this award. I do so on behalf of all the technical team in Zebre Rugby Club, in particular my two fellow coaches Andrea Moretti and Fabio Roselli," former Connacht coach Bradley said.

"We see this award as recognition for the work that has been done in challenging the skill and composure level of our players as we strive to play an attractive and exiting brand of rugby.

“This award gives a great encouragement to everybody in Zebre Rugby Club to keep working hard to achieve our goals. The opportunity to continue to work in Zebre Rugby Club has been given to me by Andrea Dalledonne, our CEO, who has a great belief in our technical direction.”

David Jordan, PRO14 Rugby, Tournament Director, said: “It is very heartening to hear that our coaches have voted for Michael Bradley as the Loch Lomond Whiskies Coach of the Season. Our clubs in Italy have experienced some of the worst conditions that the pandemic has thrown at us, but despite this Zebre have played with such ambition which is a credit Michael, the players, his coaching team and the executive at the club.”

