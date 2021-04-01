Gloucester conscious of 'star-studded' La Rochelle capabilities

George Skivington is well aware Gloucester will face a “star-studded team” in the shape of La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup on Friday night.

The Gallagher Premiership outfit host the Top 14 side at Kingsholm for a place in the last eight of the competition with the odds stacked against them.

It has been a difficult first campaign for Skivington in the head coach role, with injuries and unavailability contributing to Gloucester sitting 11th in their domestic league.

A round-of-16 tie in the European Cup offers the West Country club a welcome break from Premiership rugby, but they have already suffered a heavy 55-10 loss to Lyon in the competition this season before they bounced back to beat Munster by a 38-34 score a week later in December.

“They use their strengths really well, they have worked out who can do what and they do it really well,” Skivington said of La Rochelle.

“It is a pretty star-studded team and they seem very well coached from the games I have seen.”

Former Ireland fly-half Ronan O’Gara is in charge of the French club, who boast a number of international players including Arthur Retiere and ex-Saracens ace Will Skelton.

Currently second in the Pro 14, La Rochelle won at Edinburgh in December before the structure of the European Champions Cup was adjusted due to the coronavirus pandemic and the pool stage was scrapped.

The winners of tonight’s tie will have a home game with Scarlets or Sale in the quarter-finals and Skivington was unsure who this weekend’s opponents could be likened to in the Premiership.

He added: “They have characters like Will Skelton who is a seriously big man which we saw when he played for Sarries. He can destroy mauls on his own so from that point of view I’m not sure who you would compare them to.

“They have an efficient pack and an extremely exciting back line. What they do and the processes they have they are very efficient in, so there’s a reason they are where they are in the French league.”

Gloucester secured a 34-18 win over Exeter last weekend and make only one change, with Chris Harris back following Scotland duty while England internationals Jonny May and Willi Heinz start again alongside Six Nations winner Louis Rees-Zammit.