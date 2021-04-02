Stephen Larkham confident ‘belief’ will take Munster to the top

Do not expect a change of direction from Munster in the aftermath of last Saturday’s dispiriting Guinness PRO14 final defeat to Leinster.

As senior coach Stephen Larkham saw it this week, the overall direction of travel he is helping to take the province remains on track and last weekend’s 16-6 loss at the RDS was merely a brief detour.

A painful one, even the Australian cared to admit, with Larkham now part of Johann van Graan’s coaching set-up for five of the six successive defeats to Leo Cullen’s serial PRO14 champions since 2018.

The regularity of Munster’s inability to overcome their arch-rivals would test the morale of the most stoic of characters. Yet with Toulouse arriving in Limerick ahead of Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 and with Munster’s season now hanging in the balance as the 10-year quest for silverware transfers to the European campaign, Larkham must now realise his players cannot risk straying from the path for a second week in succession.

It had been relatively plain sailing in the build-up to last Saturday’s PRO14 decider, only Ulster lowering Munster’s colours in the league campaign other than the now customary loss to Leinster. Even that defeat had its caveats, with a team missing 14 of the starters from the previous week’s epic fightback victory at Clermont managing to secure a losing bonus point in Belfast.

Larkham’s impact on the Munster attack was reaping dividends, as was van Graan’s healthy trust in less experienced players to make a successful leap onto the next level as senior starters.

Another plus was a forward pack working under Graham Rowntree that had reached a high level of consistency, no matter the personnel deployed, as evidenced by academy loosehead Josh Wycherley’s starring role at Stade Marcel Michelin and a brilliant breakout campaign for back-rower Gavin Coombes, currently Munster’s leading try scorer with eight so far this season.

The only blot on the landscape then is bloody Leinster.

Larkham will have surprised many who watched last Saturday’s final with his assertion that the teams were “fairly evenly matched” and that “there were facets of that game that came out well at the weekend”. This is despite the boys in blue dominating for long periods and capitalising much better at exposing their opponent’s mistakes.

In the senior coach’s mind, the players’ issue was a question of belief that was specific to that one particular opponent.

“When you lose the number of games that we’ve lost to Leinster you start to doubt yourself, so that’s pretty much it in a nutshell,” Larkham said.

“When you make a mistake you get these thoughts popping into your head about potentially hanging on to that mistake for too long and forgetting about the fact that we are good; we are good enough to win this game. So just that belief in one another, and yourself, more than anything else.”

That belief needs to be restored pretty quickly for Munster to keep their European hopes alive at Thomond Park against French league leaders Toulouse, for Larkham’s assessment of his team’s inferiority complex specific to Leinster will come under further scrutiny if a Champions Cup exit follows hot on the heels of last weekend’s final defeat.

Larkham, though, is speaking from experience — a painful one at that, of playing for so long in a one-sided rivalry he suffered with Australia against the superior force that was New Zealand.

The manner in which the Wallabies turned the relationship on its head made Larkham into a World Cup winner in 1999 and explains his steadfast refusal to confer similar status on Leinster.

“It came from belief,” he said. “Wallabies versus the All Blacks. It’s probably there at the moment. They’re boasting about how many times they’ve won the Bledisloe (Cup) and how many years in a row now.

“We definitely had that and there was definitely a bit of an aura around the All Blacks in the early ‘90s and then, by the late ‘90s, we won the Bledisloe and it came from belief. It came from really good fundamentals. Really good systems and belief.

“We got there and we became the best team in the world on the back of that.”

If Larkham and the rest of the Munster coaching ticket can instil the same stuff in their players then there may not be much more angst to endure.