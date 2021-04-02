Connacht and Nigel Carolan seek cure for Challenge Cup travel sickness

Little did Nigel Carolan think as he grounded the ball on an October afternoon in 1997 in Franklin’s Gardens to secure a win over Northampton Saints that in almost a quarter of century of service to Connacht that was to follow, he would only see them win once more on English soil.

Carolan, who will depart at the end of the season after four years as backs/attack coach, was part of a trail-blazing side put together by Warren Gatland which reached the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals and which became the first Irish province to win competitively in France.

That win in Franklin’s Gardens, the season they did the double on a star-studded Northampton team which had current Scottish coach Graham Townsend among a host of other internationals in their ranks, came in Connacht’s first ever trip to England for a competitive rugby match.

Since then they have made 26 trips to England for Champions Cup and Challenge Cup games and only won once, a 26-21 win in Worcester in the 2009-10 season.

“It’s hard to believe, isn’t it? It’s time to start setting the record straight,” said Carolan, who had taken charge of developing the academy by the time they got that second win in Sixways.

They drew 24-24 against Worcester three seasons ago but they have come home 24 times from England beaten, many of them heavy defeats and only twice getting losing bonus points.

“We know Leicester are a juggernaut team and we know we need to show ambition,” added Carolan. “They have serious international quality and we can’t go into an arm-wrestle with them. We need to bring ambition, work-rate and that level of accuracy we had in the first-half against Scarlets. We need to start with that intention and try to maintain it for 80 minutes.”

They have never played Leicester Tigers and have no baggage with them. They have lost away to 11 other English sides — Harlequins (five times), Sale Sharks and Gloucester (four times), Newcastle Falcons (three), Northampton Saints (two), and one apiece away to Worcester, Bath, London Irish, Saracens, Exeter and Wasps.

Andy Friend has knocked down a few barriers since arriving in the summer of 2018. They have, for example, won in Ravenhill and the RDS for the first time but perhaps a record they set this year is the only thing which might be relevant as they prepare to go to Welford Road.

“One thing in our favour is our away form has been good this year,” said Friend, after his side won five on the spin away from the Sportsground this season. “Also, this winning in England, or the poor record there, is not too dissimilar to some of the other hoodoos we have broken over the past few years.

“We know Connacht's form against English sides hasn't been great over the course of history, and we know we are up against a very formidable team.

“But I want pressure on ourselves to go there and perform because this is the mark of a side that can show the growth that I believe has taken place here. The other thing is we still have silverware to win, there is a lot to play for."