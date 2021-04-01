Starting a debate is first step towards Women's Lions tour

There is opportunity in the air as rugby enters the business end of this most unusual season and not just on the pitch.

With a revamped women’s Six Nations set to get under way this weekend as well as the Heineken Champions Cup knockout phase for the men, there is plenty to play for as national and club sides chase silverware.

While for the men from Irish and British clubs there remains the added incentive of winning a place in the British & Irish Lions touring party heading to South Africa in July and August, there will be no women’s equivalent. Yet recently announced plans for a study into the concept of bringing together the cream of female rugby talent from these islands have brought the possibility a step closer.

The Lions’ 2021 tour partner, Royal London, a mutually owned pensions, investments, and insurance group, has decided to invest in a feasibility study this summer, with its findings set to be delivered in the autumn. The move has been widely welcomed by players after years of wondering ‘what if?’.

For Royal London’s chief marketing officer Susie Logan, the question is now not if, but when, and her decision to insist on a sponsorship going beyond the traditional model of simply supporting a men’s tour, driven by her company’s own ethos in a changing society, has helped bring a long-thought-of idea nearer to fruition.

Becoming an official partner to the 2021 men’s Lions tour was an opportunity, Logan told the Irish Examiner, “but for me it wasn’t enough”.

“I was talking to the Lions and we had aligned values but I was saying we feel that our customers will expect us to support women as well as men in this day and age and to deliver purpose we want to be part of positive change. And that’s when they said ‘well, we’ve been looking at a feasibility study’.

“So it started in a general conversation around getting to know the two organisations and ended up in what was a perfect opportunity, I felt, in that it gave the Lions a platform to take forward the concept that they’d been working on for a period of time and just hadn’t had the boost to get it started. And for Royal London it was an opportunity to use our brand resources to demonstrate our purpose in action. So it felt like it just came together naturally at that point.”

The hard work starts this summer once a steering group is assembled comprising members from rugby, business, and broadcasting interests who will investigate a women’s tour’s commercial feasibility, its timing, and what it would look like, rather than simply finding a way to imitate the men’s model in terms of opponents.

“I think, as a concept, everybody’s absolutely up for it. I think this is about moving through those challenges and overcoming what might feel like quite significant differences between what a men’s tour looks like and what a women’s tour would look like,” said Logan.

“We’ll do that detailed piece of work over the summer, it will come out in the autumn with a recommendation. We all hope it’s a really positive recommendation but even if the answer’s ‘not right now’, the way I’m thinking about it is that we’ll know why — what are the reasons it’s not viable or not feasible right now — and then I would expect further actions to be taken on the back of it.

“I’m looking at it with an open mind, there’s a lot of work to be done but whatever the result of the feasibility study is, I think we’ll have a positive platform to progress beyond that.”