Dates, times, venues: Your complete guide to the Champions Cup last 16 fixtures

FRIDAY, APRIL 2

LEINSTER v RC TOULON

Where: RDS Arena

When: 7.30pm

Ranking: 1st v 7th Pool A

Q-F opponents: Exeter Chiefs / Lyon (away)

Referee: Matt Carley (England)

Ma’a Nonu’s red card in Toulon’s 54-16 defeat in Lyon last weekend will rule him out, but Louis Carbonel will be back at out-half in tandem with Baptiste Serin. The triple Champions Cup winners continue to blow hot and cold – their heavy defeat in Lyon came after they beat Racing 92 at home - and they should be there for the taking.

But beware any pack boasting French skipper Charles Ollivon, Sergio Parisse, Eben Etzebeth and Romain Taofifenua. With the PRO14 title already in the bag, Leinster will have their eyes fixed firmly on a prize that has eluded them since their fourth victory in 2018.

The Leinster team celebrate as Guinness PRO14 champions after beating Munster last weekend. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

There will no doubt be a whiff of revenge in the air in Dublin given Leinster have yet to register a win over Toulon in four previous attempts in the tournament – two pool games in 2015-16, the 2015 semi-final and 2014 quarter-final.

Key Battle: Jack Conan v Sergio Parisse

GLOUCESTER v LA ROCHELLE

Where: Kingsholm

When: 8.00pm

Ranking: 8th v 1st Pool B

Q-F opponents: Scarlets / Sale Sharks (home)

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Ronan O’Gara believes his side can go further than ever before in the Champions Cup and will head to Gloucester full of confidence after their impressive win in Bordeaux last weekend.

At stake is a home quarter-final, a stage nobody thought down-on-their-luck Gloucester could reach this season. They beat a second-string Exeter Chiefs to notch only their fourth Premiership victory of the season last week and will have been buoyed by that result. They picked up two push over tries, which will be a lot tougher to achieve against the Frenchmen.

La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara during the French Top 14 clash with Clermont last year. Picture: Getty Images

Gloucester have plenty of fire power on the wings in Jonny May and Louis Rees-Zammit but are relying on young No 10 George Barton to grow up quickly. The league positions of the two teams tell the whole story of what sort of form they will take into Europe – La Rochelle are second in the Top 14 and Gloucester are one off the bottom in the Premiership.

Key Battle: May / Rees-Zammit v Brice Dullin

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

WASPS v ASM CLERMONT AUVERGNE

Where: Ricoh Arena

When: 12.30pm

Ranking: 2nd Pool A v 5th Pool B

Q-F opponents: Munster / Toulouse (home)

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

Wasps have coughed and spluttered this year, losing seven of their last nine games. Two of those defeats have been by a single point, including last weekend’s home heartbreak against Sale. The form book points to a comfortable win for Clermont, especially as they have scored 175 points in winning three of their last four games.

The Premiership side will need England scrum-half Dan Robson to control things for them and skipper Joe Launchbury will need more fire power from his pack to meet the French side head on.

Wasps' Joe Launchbury

They were winning games for fun at the start of the season, throwing the ball all over the place and scoring tries, but Wasps have since slipped down to ninth in the Premiership table. Facing Clermont is a tall order at the best of times, but when you are out of form and down on your luck, it couldn’t get any harder.

Key Battle: Thomas Young v Peceii Yato

MUNSTER v TOULOUSE

Where: Thomond Park

When: 3.00pm

Ranking: 4th v 3rd Pool B

Q-F opponents: Wasps / Clermont (away)

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

The cavalry will return for Toulouse after Six Nations duty, but last season’s semi-finalists will be without international centre Sofiane Guitoune. He ruptured knee ligaments in last weekend’s defeat in Montpellier.

A general view of Munster squad training at Thomond Park last week. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

With four wins out of six against Toulouse, including two big quarter-final triumphs at Thomond, Munster should feel confident. That said, when you have to face a team with half-backs as good as Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack it isn’t easy to get over-confident.

French hooker Julian Marchand will be hoping to spearhead a big forward effort in Limerick and the battle between the two wily old foxes, Peter O’Mahony and Jerome Kaino will be a fascinating side-show. If Conor Murray can continue his rich vein of form and give Dupont plenty to think about, there could be another famous home win to celebrate.

Key Battle: Joey Carberry / Conor Murray v Romain Ntamack / Antoine Dupont

EXETER CHIEFS v LYON

Where: Sandy Park

When: 5.30pm

Ranking: 1st v 7th Pool B

Q -F opponents: Leinster / RC Toulon (home)

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

Rob Baxter read the riot act to his players after their defeat at Gloucester last week, albeit his 2nd XV! He felt they hadn’t met the standards set by last season’s double-winners. With a ‘magnificent seven’ internationals returning from Six Nations duty, his side should be all tooled up and ready to tackle one of the top teams in France.

Lyon have been impressive in winning their last three games and will have French back row man Dylan Cretin back on duty. His main task will be to keep last season’s European Player of the Year, Sam Simmonds, off the try list.

Exeter's Sam Simmonds

The Chiefs are hoping to reach 50 games in the tournament by earning a home quarter-final and have won their last five games in a row against French opposition.

Key Battle: Sam Simmonds v Dylan Cretin

SUNDAY, APRIL 4

RACING 92 v EDINBURGH

Where: Paris La Defense Arena

When: 1.30pm

Ranking: 2nd Pool A v 6th Pool B

Q-F opponents: Bordeaux-Begles / Bristol Bears (away)

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

It is France v Scotland all over again in Paris as nine members of the triumphant Scottish squad from last weekend’s Six Nations triumph travel to the French capital with a European quarter-final spot on the line.

Racing will have four of the French side back on duty as last season’s runners-up will want to go one better this season, but this is going to be a tough test for them, especially with chief play-maker Finn Russell ruled out through suspension.

The wing battle between Juan Imhoff and Teddy Thomas for the home side against Darcy Graham and Six Nations top scorer Duhan van der Merwe will be worth the admission price on its own.

Teddy Thomas of France and Racing 92. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

But it will be up front, as ever, where the game is won and Edinburgh’s all international back row of Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson and Nick Haining will have a big say in the final outcome.

Key Battle: Teddy Thomas v Duhan van der Merwe

BORDEAUX-BEGLES V BRISTOL BEARS

Where: Stade Chaban-Delmas

When: 4.00pm

Ranking: 3rd Pool A v 6th Pool B

Q-F opponents: Racing 92 / Edinburgh (home)

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

The fitness of French out-half Mathieu Jalibert will be critical for the home side as they get the chance to avenge their 37-30 Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by the Bears last season. Jalibert came off the field against Wales with a head injury and missed the game against the Scots.

France's Mathieu Jalibert will be a key player for Bordeaux-Begles this weekend. Picture: INPHO/Dave Winter

Bordeaux were beaten 26-11 at home by La Rochelle last weekend and will certainly need to step up against a Bristol side currently sitting proudly on top of the Premiership table after two amazing last gasp wins over Northampton and Harlequins.

Pat Lam has got his side playing better than ever this season and their high-octane approach should help to turn this game into a cracker. Can Bordeaux keep their former Fijian star Semi Radradra in check? That will just be one of their challenges for the home side who will be without Argentine wing Bautista Delguy.

Key Battle: Remi Lamerat v Semi Radradra

SCARLETS V SALES SHARKS

Where: Parc Y Scarlets

When: 5.30pm

Ranking: 5th v 8th Pool A

Q-F opponents: Gloucester / La Rochelle (away)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Scarlets finished on a high in the PRO14 with a home win over Connacht, but will be pleased to welcome back seven members of the Six Nations winning Welsh side. Johnny Williams and Ryan Elias came into the team for the game against Connacht, but getting back the likes of Jonathan Davies, Liam Williams, Gareth Davies, Wyn Jones and Ken Owens should turn them into a team capable of going through.

France's Mohamed Haouas and Gregory Alldritt in action against Ken Owens and Wyn Jones of Wales in the sides' recent Six Nations clash. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sale, on the other hand, have had few international disruptions and are sitting in third place in the Premiership table. They managed to win at Wasps last weekend despite losing four players to the sin-bin and have a host of battle-hardened South Africans in their squad, the pick of which is scrum-half Faf de Clerk.

The Scarlets will want an open game but Tom Curry will be looking to slow them down with his break down presence.

Key Battle: Gareth Davies v Faf de Clerk