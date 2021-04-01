Johnny Sexton returns to Leinster side for visit of Toulon

Dominant against Munster in last week’s Guinness PRO14 final, Leinster have made four changes to the starting XV for tomorrow’s Champions Cup round of 16 tie against Toulon, and they look all the stronger for it.

Johnny Sexton returns to the side having featured as a replacement last time out - and suffered a blow to the nose which necessitated a raft of return-to-play protocols this week. Ross Byrne, who came off with a knee injury in that game, is fit enough to make the bench.