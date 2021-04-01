Johnny Sexton returns to Leinster side for visit of Toulon

The Ireland captain is one of four changes that strengthens province's hand after last week's capture of another PRO14 title
Leinster's Johnny Sexton suffered a blow to the nose in last week's Guinness PRO14 final win over Munster.

Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 13:14
Brendan O'Brien

Dominant against Munster in last week’s Guinness PRO14 final, Leinster have made four changes to the starting XV for tomorrow’s Champions Cup round of 16 tie against Toulon, and they look all the stronger for it.

Johnny Sexton returns to the side having featured as a replacement last time out - and suffered a blow to the nose which necessitated a raft of return-to-play protocols this week. Ross Byrne, who came off with a knee injury in that game, is fit enough to make the bench.

Others drafted in for the visit of the Top 15 side to the RDS are James Lowe on the wing and Tadhg Furlong and Ryan Baird to a heavy-duty pack. Luke McGrath starts again at nine but Jamison Gibson-Park is unavailable after suffering an injury in training.

Toulon will be without the suspended Ma’a Nonu and French international out-half Louis Carbonnel. The Australian Duncan Paia’aua will start at ten instead for the visitors who have also named a serious forward unit replete with household names.

Meanwhile, Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle has kept their French international trio in reserve for Friday's round of sixteen tie against Gloucester at Kingsholm. Pierre Bougarit, Uini Atonio and Gregory Alldritt will start on the bench for the French side with Ahaia West getting the nod at ten ahead of Jules Plisson. Wing stars Louis Rees-Zammit of Wales and England's Johnny May are in the sarting XV for Gloucester.

The kick-off at the RDS on Friday is at 5.30 pm while the Gloucester0La Rochelle tie is at 8 pm.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Larmour, R O’Loughlin, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton, L McGrath; C Healy, R Kelleher, T Furlong; D Toner, R Baird; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: J Tracy, E Byrne, A Porter, R Molony, S Fardy, H O’Sullivan, R Byrne, D Kearney.

TOULON: G Cordin; G Villiere, R Wulf, J Heriteau, M Dakuwaqa; D Paia,aua, B Serin; J Gros, C Tolofua, B Gigashvili; E Etzebeth, R Taofifenua; S Rebbadj, C Ollivon, S Parrise.

Replacements: B Soury, S Taofifenua, E Setiano, R Lakafia, J Ory, F Du Plessis, A Meric, S Moretti.

Referee: M Carley.

GLOUCESTER: S Carreras, L Rees-Zammit, C Harris, M Atkinson, J May, G Barton, W Heinz; V Rapava Ruskin, H Walker, F Balmain, E Slater, M Alemanno, J Reid, L Ludlow (c),  R Ackermann. Replacements: S Socino, A Seville, J Ford-Robinson, A Craig, F Clarke, J Clement, C Chapman, B Twelvetrees. LA ROCHELLE: D Leyds, A Retiere, R Rhule, L Botia, J Favre, I West, T Kerr Barlow; D Priso, F Bosch, A Joly, R Sazy, W Skelton, W Liebenberg, K Gourdon, V Vito. Replacements: P Bourgarit, R Wardi, U Atonio, T Lavault, G Alldritt, T Berjon, J Plisson, G Doumayrou. Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

