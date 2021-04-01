Niall Scannell vows Munster will 'come out swinging' in bid for redemption against Toulouse

Niall Scannell has promised Munster will come out swinging against Toulouse this Saturday as the men in red seek immediate redemption for their league final defeat to Leinster.

When senior coach Stephen Larkham warned on Tuesday that the mental state of the Munster players was: “50/50, some of the guys are still struggling, some of them are just about over it” following last Saturday’s demoralising 16-6 PRO14 defeat to Leinster, he surely had hooker Scannell in the latter category.

Refreshed mentally and physically from an extra day off handed to the squad by head coach Johann van Graan on Monday, Scannell hit the ground running when training resumed the following day as preparations began for the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 visit to Thomond Park by the French Top 14 leaders.

It is a familiar script for everyone connected with Munster, from supporters to players alike — backs against the wall following a chastening domestic defeat, a glamorous European tie up next, and formidable opposition presenting a daunting challenge.

There have been positive outcomes. Toulouse were the opponents seven years ago when Munster came off a Leinster defeat at Aviva Stadium and caught the Thomond Park backlash in a 47-28 quarter-final rampage, while the previous season, 2012-13, it was Harlequins on the wrong end of a team seeking compensation for the previous weekend’s 51-24 hammering at Glasgow Warriors.

It would clearly be a scenario that would suit Scannell and the rest of the current squad but the premise itself was difficult for the Corkman to disagree with.

“Yeah, that’s pretty much it, isn’t it? When you say it like that, what other choice do we have now but to come out swinging? That is what Munster do and that is what we will have to do,” Scannell said.

“Don’t get me wrong, we would prefer not to be putting ourselves in these positions but it is a great chance of redemption this weekend that you don’t ordinarily get after losing a final.

“Sometimes you just really get to dwell on it and do a pre-season, but yes we are in a bit of a corner now, I’m sure Toulouse know that and equally we know that we are dealing with one of the superpowers of European rugby coming over here with some of the best X-factor in the world looking to do the same.

So yes we are certainly after putting ourselves in that scenario and we are definitely going to come out swinging, I think no one would expect anything different from us.”

For all the heartache at the RDS as Leinster dominated for long periods to consign Munster to a sixth successive defeat at their rival’s hands and extend a 10-year wait for silverware at least a little longer, Scannell viewed the outing as a positive in terms of preparation for the challenge Toulouse will bring to Limerick, even if the Top 14 leaders are coming off a home defeat to Montpellier last Saturday and have a lengthy injury list.

TWO STEP: Gavin Coombes and Shane Daly enjoy going through their paces during a Munster training at UL, ahead of the Champions Cup clash with Toulouse. Picture: Morgan Treacy

Whichever pack Ugo Mola selects from his deep, deep squad, Scannell knows it will be big and powerful.

“It does help that we did play against Leinster last week and you’re playing against an all-international front row, and I think they have an all-international front row off the bench as well.

“So we’ve got to that standard last week and we’ve just got to do it again and replicate it. There will be minute changes in terms of technique and things like that. It’s going to be a huge challenge but it’s something I’m looking forward to.

“I’ve never played, for example, against (opposing hooker) Julien Marchand and that’s a guy that you want to test yourself against and see where you’re at, and that’s a challenge all three of us across the front row will be looking at and the same for anyone who comes off the bench.

“These are the challenges you want as a front row. People probably think there’s a fear factor but there’s nothing better than going after a pack that’s bigger than you and coming out the other side of it, so that’s a challenge for us because they are physically a lot bigger. That’s what we’re relishing this week and that’s why I think it’s great we got tucked into some physical stuff — you know, scrums, mauls — (Tuesday) morning.

“So it’s definitely going to be an exciting week, but they are very big, I just thought I’d underline that!”