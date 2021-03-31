Toulouse's Joe Tekori free to face Munster after avoiding ban

Toulouse's Joe Tekori is free to play against Munster on Saturday after avoiding a ban for an incident in last weekend's Top 14 loss at home to Montpellier.

The second row was cited for a stiff arm into the neck area of Alexandre Becognee in the closing minutes of the game that was not picked up by the referee.

The incident was similar to the one during Scotland's Six Nations' win over France in Saint-Denis that led to Finn Russell being handed a three-week ban, meaning he will miss out on Racing 92's European match against Edinburgh this weekend.

After viewing video footage and hearing evidence, the Top 14's disciplinary committee ruled that Tekori would face no sanction.

But Toulon will be without the services of double world-champion Ma'a Nonu for Friday night's match against Leinster in Dublin, after he was handed a three-match ban for elbowing Jean-Marc Doussain in the face off the ball during his side's 54-16 defeat at Lyon.

The disciplinary committee ruled the incident was worthy of a medium-level entry point of six weeks, but cut three weeks for Nonu's guilty plea and expression of remorse.

The date of his return has not been released, as it will depend on Toulon's Champions Cup run.

News that Tekori has avoided a ban is a fillip for Toulouse boss Ugo Mola, who today confirmed that back row Rynhardt Elstadt - a regular in his plans this season, with 13 starts in all competitions - will miss the weekend's Champions Cup round-of-16 match against Munster because of Ireland's strict current rules on travel.

Before they knew that European rugby bosses would adopt similarly strict health regulations, the French club allowed the 31-year-old to travel to South Africa during the Top 14's international break as he prepares for his post-rugby career.

“Rynhardt had to take an exam in South Africa at the end of March to finish his studies and become an airline pilot,” Toulouse boss Ugo Mola told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

"He was allowed to go during vacation week, in mid-March, knowing that according to French rules, he had to respect 10 days' isolation on his return to Toulouse before resuming training.

"According to these rules, he was able to train with us from Tuesday morning. Except that we recently received new EPCR regulations which follow those of the Irish government and which prohibits him from travelling."

When Toulouse travel to southwest Ireland on Thursday, Elstadt will have been back in France for 12 days. But Ireland's current health regulations say no one can enter the country until 14 days have passed since they visited South Africa. Appeals to the Irish government were unsuccessful, Rugbyrama later reported.

"I wish he could have been allowed to take on CJ Stander," Mola said of one of his key breakdown specialists, a clear indication that Toulouse expect a stern examination from Munster in and around the rucks.

Toulouse skills coach AB Zondagh has also fallen foul of the late-adopted European regulations after visiting his home country during the international window. But Toulon's Eben Etzebeth will be allowed to travel as he returned from a break more than 14 days before the club travels to face Leinster on Friday evening.

Elstadt's enforced absence is not the only concern facing Toulouse in the days leading up to the crucial European meeting at Thomond. Sofiane Guitoune was sidelined for up to nine months with an ACL injury in the Top 14 loss to Montpellier at Ernest Wallon.

Guitoune joined Thomas Ramos, Arthur Bonneval, Lucas Tauzin, Pierre Fouyssac, Juan Cruz Mallía, and Yoann Huget on the sidelines to leave the four-time European champions short of options in the backs, while Pita Ahki missed training on Tuesday afternoon with an Achilles problem.

A decision on whether the former Connacht centre will travel to Limerick will be delayed until Thursday.