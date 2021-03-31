Jerry Flannery: Irish Rugby's academy system at the root of PRO14 domination

Former Ireland and Munster hooker Jerry Flannery believes the Irish domination in the PRO14 and European competitions is an affirmation of how good the academy system is in Irish Rugby.

Flannery, who played 41 times for Ireland and won the Grand Slam in 2009 and two Heineken Cups for his province, joined English Premiership club Harlequins last summer as lineout coach — he now faces familiar foes in Ulster on Sunday when the clubs meet in the Round of 16 of the European Challenge Cup.

Both had started out in this season’s revamped European Champions Cup, but two defeats for each before the ongoing Covid pandemic saw the group stages end prematurely and saw them placed in the second tier Challenge Cup — a trophy Quins have won on three previous occasions.

The new format has led to some further discussions on it being implemented on a regular basis going forward, particularly the Round of 16, but Flannery favours the pre-Covid format.

“I have not really gone through this format yet to judge it properly or reflect. But I loved the old format of fighting your way through a group and it becomes so tight and I think it is really good, for someone who is used to working in the Irish system, as a precursor for Test rugby for a lot of players coming through.

“You break into your Provincial side, you play PRO14 and then you step into European rugby and then you are ready to go and play Test rugby.

“In my opinion most guys who can perform at that level are ready to play Test rugby.

“I am really a big fan of the previous format. This one has felt a little bit like, we are under pressure for time let’s get the games done.”

That said, Flannery felt this year’s structure better suits some countries.

He explained: “Being on the far side of the Irish sea, people look at the Irish teams and they may look at the PRO14 not being as competitive as the Premiership, it is certainly not as physical.

“This season the PRO14, from what I have watched, has not been competitive outside of the Irish teams whatsoever, it is the worst I have seen it.

“But the Irish teams have been mean, they have been good, I think it is a real strong affirmation of how good the academy system is in Irish Rugby that there are so many players getting game time and coming through there.

“I think that whereas a lot of teams here in the Premiership look to recruit externally that is not the best way of building a successful squad there is just too much turnover, not enough continuity.

“I think the Irish system works really well there, they build big squads, they get an opportunity to blood them and they can go into Europe and it works well for them,” added Flannery.

Sunday’s tie will allow Flannery and Ulster boss Dan McFarland to renew their friendship and rivalry.

McFarland recalled playing with Flannery at Connacht at opposite ends of their respective careers and then coaching against him when the latter was at Munster.

McFarland believes Quins are the strongest team left in the competition, but Flannery is in no doubt that Ulster will be coming to The Stoop on Sunday with all guns blazing.

“We have hit a good run of form now, but I understand that sometimes form is fragile and a lot of time it is personnel dependent, but we feel we are on a good run at the moment.

“I know he (McFarland) will be gunning hard for this tie hard and they will be preparing well for it. He is probably being nice saying we are one of the stronger sides.

“I envisage it is going to be a good game because Dan likes to play proper rugby.”