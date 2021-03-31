Stephen Larkham: Munster and Leinster ‘were evenly matched’ in PRO14 final

Head coach Johann van Graan said after the 16-6 PRO14 final defeat that “they are just too good for us”
Stephen Larkham: Munster and Leinster ‘were evenly matched’ in PRO14 final

Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 06:00
Simon Lewis

Stephen Larkham has insisted Munster were evenly matched with Leinster despite head coach Johann van Graan’s assertion after the 16-6 PRO14 final defeat that “they are just too good for us”.

Saturday’s derby loss was Munster’s sixth in succession and by general consensus van Graan’s side were outclassed. Yet senior coach Larkham said — “We were evenly matched. They just got us on the night.

“It’s one try between us really that sort of broke our back in that second half... Leinster are ahead of us at the moment but we’re fairly evenly matched. If you look at a two-horse race, the odds are not 100/1 against us.”

Larkham was pleased with elements of Munster’s performance. “There were a couple of passages where we got what we wanted and there were a couple of individual errors at the end of those.

“Defensively, outstanding scramble. We let a couple of clear and obvious line breaks go through the middle of us, but the back-three scrambled exceptionally well.

“If you look at some of those defensive passages, Leinster are the best team in the competition clearly and they couldn’t get across our tryline a number of times.

“We had zero significant passages inside their 22. They did a great job of keeping us out of their 22. Whereas they had significant ball time inside our 22 and our defensive kept pushing them back. There are lots of pleasing things there (but) a couple of individual errors.

“There are a couple of fundamentals we want to get back to this week.”

More in this section

Hugo Keenan is tackled 27/3/2021 Hugo Keenan adding a playmaking threat to solidity and consistency
Ciara Griffin 30/3/2021 Ciara Griffin: Sevens star Aimee-Leigh Murphy Crowe will ‘tear it up’ in 15s
Jason Jenkins is tackled by Liam Squire 7/6/2019 Stephen Larkham: Jason Jenkins will be 'immense' for Thomas Ahern and Fineen Wycherley's development
#munster rugby
Darren Sweetnam tackled by Will Homer 12/3/2021

Darren Sweetnam arrives in France ahead of Top 14 title bid with La Rochelle

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up