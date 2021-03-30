Darren Sweetnam arrives in France ahead of Top 14 title bid with La Rochelle

With six games left in the Top 14, La Rochelle sit in second place, just three points behind Toulouse
Darren Sweetnam arrives in France ahead of Top 14 title bid with La Rochelle

Darren Sweetnam made 92 appearances for the province, scoring 22 tries. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 17:12

Darren Sweetnam has landed in France and has visited his new home ground ahead of his Top 14 debut.

Cork-man Sweetnam has joined Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle on a 'medical joker' until the end of the season.

O'Gara's side have made the Stade Marcel Deflandre somewhat of a fortress in recent times and Sweetnam got to check out the surroundings this afternoon.

"Darren is out of contract shortly with Munster, so it’s a potential win-win for both parties," O'Gara told Examiner Sport.

"It’s a three-month deal and if he proves his worth, he will be kept, so the ball is in his court. I’ve seldom seen a club leave a player go if he’s adding real value to the group, have you?"

Sweetnam made 92 appearances for the province, scoring 22 tries, however he hasn't been signed in time to be eligible for the Champions Cup game against Gloucester this weekend.

With six games left in the Top 14, La Rochelle sit in second place, just three points behind Toulouse - who play Munster this weekend in the Champions Cup.

Earlier today, Munster coach Stephen Larkham defended the province's decision to allow fly-half JJ Hanrahan and Sweetnam to leave for French clubs.

Hanrahan will join Clermont at the end of the season on a one-year deal, with an option for a second.

"We're definitely under budget constraints like everyone else in world rugby at the moment, we've got to find some money and we've got a budget to work towards," Larkham said.

"Equally, those guys are really in their prime. Neither of those guys are going to cash in or retire. They're going to further their careers."

More in this section

Andy Friend 22/12/2020 Andy Friend looking for new heroes to emerge as Connacht face Leicester without experienced trio
Johann Van Graan 27/3/2021 Munster confirm signing of 'highly sought after' South African to replace CJ Stander
Leinster v Munster - Guinness PRO14 Final Munster to make decision on Peter O’Mahony's fitness 'later in the week' ahead of Toulouse clash
Stephen Larkham 27/3/2021

Stephen Larkham: Signing of Jason Jenkins adds much-needed experience to Munster

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up