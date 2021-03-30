Darren Sweetnam arrives in France ahead of Top 14 title bid with La Rochelle

Darren Sweetnam has landed in France and has visited his new home ground ahead of his Top 14 debut.

Cork-man Sweetnam has joined Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle on a 'medical joker' until the end of the season.

O'Gara's side have made the Stade Marcel Deflandre somewhat of a fortress in recent times and Sweetnam got to check out the surroundings this afternoon.

Bienvenue à notre nouvelle recrue, Darren Sweetnam, qui a découvert le Stade Marcel Deflandre cet après-midi ! #FievreSR @D93sweets pic.twitter.com/qxaIKTv5iQ — Stade Rochelais (@staderochelais) March 30, 2021

"Darren is out of contract shortly with Munster, so it’s a potential win-win for both parties," O'Gara told Examiner Sport.

"It’s a three-month deal and if he proves his worth, he will be kept, so the ball is in his court. I’ve seldom seen a club leave a player go if he’s adding real value to the group, have you?"

Sweetnam made 92 appearances for the province, scoring 22 tries, however he hasn't been signed in time to be eligible for the Champions Cup game against Gloucester this weekend.

With six games left in the Top 14, La Rochelle sit in second place, just three points behind Toulouse - who play Munster this weekend in the Champions Cup.

Earlier today, Munster coach Stephen Larkham defended the province's decision to allow fly-half JJ Hanrahan and Sweetnam to leave for French clubs.

Hanrahan will join Clermont at the end of the season on a one-year deal, with an option for a second.

"We're definitely under budget constraints like everyone else in world rugby at the moment, we've got to find some money and we've got a budget to work towards," Larkham said.

"Equally, those guys are really in their prime. Neither of those guys are going to cash in or retire. They're going to further their careers."