Stuart Lancaster sure of Leinster's place at the top table for years to come

A fourth straight Guinness PRO14 title secured at the weekend. Four games away from a fifth European title. Leinster have claimed plenty of silverware in the past and things are going swimmingly at the present, yet it’s the future that really excites Stuart Lancaster.

The province’s senior coach arrived in Dublin soon after the start of the 2016 season. Truth be told, he didn’t see himself staying this long, but one thing has led to another and, earlier this season, he found himself signing on for another two years.

Family had something to do with it.

Commuting over and back from Leeds twice a week wasn’t easy pre-pandemic, and he has only been back to the UK twice since July because of the restrictions, but there is no professional rugby club on his doorstep anymore, so travel is inevitable wherever he works.

That being the case, he would much rather continue with the hop across the Irish Sea.

“Someone said to me once, ‘The definition of a good environment is that good people want to come and people want to stay longer than they already would and, if they stay, they need to say it’s the best time in my career’.”

Players and coaches rabbit on about ‘one game at a time’, but Lancaster couldn’t help but raise his head beyond such a narrow horizon yesterday and contemplate what lies in store for him and for Leinster in the years to come.

“You know, it’s not like I’m sat thinking, ‘We’ve got players coming to the end of their cycle’. You think about a Robbie [Henshaw] or a Garry [Ringrose] or a Ciaran Frawley or a Harry Byrne or a Ross Byrne or a Luke McGrath or a Jamison Gibson-Park or Caelan [Doris], James Ryan, these guys...

“They’re the young lads coming through, so there’s no reason why, as a team, we can’t be at the top end of PRO14 rugby and European rugby. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, I guess, is the moral of the story.”

Henshaw is a good example of the potential that still exists within a dressing room that is already operating at such a high level. Now 27, he has always been a player of quality, but the centre has taken his game to another level.

Nominated for player of the tournament for performances through the recent Six Nations, he was outstanding in attack and in defence, regardless of whether he was used at inside-centre or in the No 13 jersey. Put simply, he has been world class.

“His talent has begun to shine, not just within Ireland, but within the northern hemisphere. There’s no doubt in my mind that if there was a Lions team picked now that he’d be the first name in the backline for sure because of how well he’s playing.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever doubted his ability. I just think he’s had a consistent run of games and he’s injury free, and his talent has now begun to shine… He’s really grown his leadership [role] as well, which I guess is another facet [sic] to his bow. He’s coming to his peak.”

All of this only confirms the observation made by Johann van Graan after the PRO14 final that Leinster are simply miles ahead of anyone else in that league right now.

Where they rank in Europe will be confirmed soon enough.

Continental ambitions have been stymied in the last two seasons by a Saracens side now languishing in England’s second tier. In Toulon, Leinster face a team in the round of 16 at the RDS this Friday that had its own long period of dominance in the Champions Cup.

Lancaster is confident that Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne will both be fit and available.

Sexton, who came off for a HIA five minutes after replacing Byrne in last weekend’s defeat of Munster, is undergoing gradual return-to-play protocols. Byrne picked up a knee injury, but finished the same game.

“I’m pretty confident they’ll be fine. Johnny is flying through the protocols. It wasn’t a particularly big incident. He got a bang on the nose.

“Ross trained. So, he had a bang and there was a bit of a doubt about whether he would train, but he trained and he was fine.”

Lancaster also expressed his confidence in Harry Byrne’s readiness for what would be his first ever European start were it to come to that, but the news on their first and second-choice 10s is welcome, given some of the players missing.

Will Connors and Garry Ringrose are among those unavailable for the visit of the Top 14 side. So too are James Ryan and Caelan Doris who, it seems, would not be ready for the quarter-final a week later should Leinster make it that far.

“You want to make sure that they’re fully ready to come back in and that everything has settled down cognitively, I guess, is the word,” said Lancaster, who felt unable to offer any sort of timeframe in terms of definitive returns.

“I said it last time and I don’t want to pre-empt it, but I do feel confident that they’re both in the right hands, in the right shape, and moving in the right direction, definitely. I don’t think we’re talking very long-term stuff, but it’s hard to say.

“It won’t be next week, but hopefully it won’t be a million miles away either.”