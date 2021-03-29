Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne doubts for Toulon clash

Leinster coach Leo Cullen is sweating on the fitness of both Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne for Friday's Heineken Champions Cup last-16 clash with Toulon.
Sexton has entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols following an injury he sustained in Saturday's Guinness PRO14 final win over Munster. He will be assessed as the week progresses.
The Ireland captain missed the Six Nations match against France last month after failing to recover from a head injury suffered against Wales eight days earlier.
Meanwhile Ross Byrne sustained a knock to his knee in the weekend win and he too will require further assessment this week before a call can be made on his availability for the European tie against the former champions.
Byrne scored 11 of the winner's 16 points in the decider and his younger brother Harry (21) could be catapulted into action if the two first choice out-halves are unfit.
Leinster are already without a number of frontline stars such as Garry Ringrose (ankle), Will Connors (knee), James Ryan (concussion), Caelan Doris (concussion) and Dan Leavy (knee).