Richie Murphy named Ireland U20 head coach

Richie Murphy has been appointed as Ireland U20 head coach.

Murphy succeeds Kieran Campbell who was appointed in January on a one-year term but stepped down from the role last week. The new coach has been handed a two season contract.

Murphy has been Ireland's Skills and Kicking Coach since 2013 and will remain "a specialist kicking resource for the men’s senior national team" according to the IRFU.

His new role as Ireland U20 head coach will focus on him working with Peter Smyth developing players on the elite pathway, from the National Talent Squad and Academy players.

Murphy said: "It’s an exciting role that will allow me to fulfil a wider coaching brief and drive talent development across the pathway. There are challenges within the pathway specifically in specialised positions and the task is to ensure that they have the skills, temperament and game appreciation to excel in the professional game at both provincial and national level."

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora, commented: "Richie has a wealth of experience at the very highest level of the game and knows what it takes to deliver success in the senior international and provincial game.

"The U20s programme is a hugely important benchmark for our pathway players but it is also vital that the system keeps producing and supporting talent and this will be key focus of Richie’s role."

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell added: "It will be important for us that Richie remains connected to the national team coaching group as his expertise and experience are of great benefit to the players. However it is a great opportunity for him in a head coach role and to be working with the next generation coming through in a fulltime capacity . We have always had a strong relationship with the Under-20s squad and Richie’s appointment will only strengthen that connection."

Murphy will hit the ground running as the postponed 2021 U20 Six Nations Championship is scheduled to take place across a condensed three-week period in June and July this summer.