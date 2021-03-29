Marcell Coetzee ruled out of Ulster's Challenge Cup game with Harlequins

Marcell Coetzee has been ruled out of Ulster's European Challenge Cup game against Harlequins.

Coetzee sustained a hamstring injury in the province's Guinness PRO14 game against Leinster on March 6th and provincial chiefs report that he "will be unavailable for selection for a number of weeks."

Ulster are also sweating on the fitness of Irish international Billy Burns.

Burns is recovering from a groin injury he sustained while with the national squad for the Six Nations and his fitness for selection for this weekend’s Challenge Cup fixture will be monitored through training this week.

Meanwhile Zebre's Marco Manfredi has been banned for three weeks for the red card he received in the Guinness PRO14 match with Ulster March 19.

Manfredi was sent off by Andrew Brace (IRFU) for an elbow on John Cooney at the end of the first half.

The Disciplinary process for the red card offence was presided over by Judicial Officer Declan Goodwin who concluded that a mid-range offence had occurred, which carries a six-week suspension.

Having considered all available materials, the Player’s conduct throughout the process and disciplinary record, a reduction of three weeks was applied by the Judicial Office