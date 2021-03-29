Marcell Coetzee ruled out of Ulster's Challenge Cup game with Harlequins

Marcell Coetzee ruled out of Ulster's Challenge Cup game with Harlequins

Marcell Coetzee sustained the injury in Ulster's Guinness PRO14 game against Leinster at the Kingspan Stadium earlier this month.

Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 14:07
Colm O’Connor

Marcell Coetzee has been ruled out of Ulster's European Challenge Cup game against Harlequins.

Coetzee sustained a hamstring injury in the province's Guinness PRO14 game against Leinster on March 6th and provincial chiefs report that he "will be unavailable for selection for a number of weeks."

Ulster are also sweating on the fitness of Irish international Billy Burns.

Burns is recovering from a groin injury he sustained while with the national squad for the Six Nations and his fitness for selection for this weekend’s Challenge Cup fixture will be monitored through training this week.

Meanwhile Zebre's Marco Manfredi has been banned for three weeks for the red card he received in the Guinness PRO14 match with Ulster March 19.

Manfredi was sent off by Andrew Brace (IRFU) for an elbow on John Cooney at the end of the first half.

The Disciplinary process for the red card offence was presided over by Judicial Officer Declan Goodwin who concluded that a mid-range offence had occurred, which carries a six-week suspension.

Having considered all available materials, the Player’s conduct throughout the process and disciplinary record, a reduction of three weeks was applied by the Judicial Office

More in this section

Ireland v Italy - Guinness Summer Series 2019 Ian McKinley retires from rugby
JJ Hanrahan takes a kick 23/1/2021 Leaving Munster: JJ Hanrahan inks one-year deal with Clermont, Darren Sweetnam to La Rochelle also confirmed
Johann Van Graan 27/3/2021 Johann van Graan: 'You don’t get over a loss like this too quickly'
Richie Murphy 20/3/2021

Richie Murphy named Ireland U20 head coach

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up