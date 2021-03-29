Johann van Graan: 'You don’t get over a loss like this too quickly'

Munster can look at next Saturday’s do-or-die Champions Cup clash with Toulouse at Thomond Park in a couple of ways — either this game is coming too quickly down the tracks or else it’s superbly timed to have an immediate opportunity to erase some of the pain from their latest loss to Leinster.

They will, of course, embrace the latter, the chance to redeem themselves. They will, for the umpteenth time, try to develop a siege mentality heading into Europe but, as they are finding as they repeatedly fail to land a punch on Leinster, the old ‘backs-to-the-wall’ mentality will only get you so far against superior opposition.

Johann van Graan, under pressure after assembling an expensive squad that has now gone the longest period in Munster’s history without silverware — even in the amateur days of the inter-pros — knows there is a huge amount hanging on Saturday’s joust in Limerick.

Defeat in this one will mean the rest of the campaign will be three Irish derbies and maybe a few games against some of the South African sides in the hastily arranged Rainbow Cup competition which, for this season at least, is really just designed to keep the players active until summer.

Everything now switches to next Saturday. It remains to be seen if his skipper Peter O’Mahony recovers from a deep leg cut, but you’d fear the mental scars of Saturday’s latest collapse against Leinster will not be easily healed.

Van Graan knows Toulouse, even in a full stadium, never feared coming to Limerick and he has no doubt the Top 14 leaders will be up for it.

“Toulouse are a fantastic rugby team and they are flying at the moment, you’ve just got to look at the players that they have,” he said.

"That’s sport, you know, and we’ve just got to dust ourselves off, take the next 48 hours to deal with this.

“In a normal season this would be the end of the season and now we’ve got Toulouse next weekend. So that’s just the way it is and the way that things have been restructured because of this pandemic.

“We’re looking forward to getting back home tonight, deal with the disappointment because it is very disappointing.

“You don’t get over a loss like this too quickly.

If you lose in a final you’re so close but you are so far so we’ve just got to deal with it and start again with Toulouse.