Van Graan on O'Mahony: 'He's not doing very well. He's got a deep cut to his leg'

The Munster skipper rued his side's inability to get their hands on the ball
Munster's Peter O'Mahony receives medical attention

Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 19:51
John Fallon

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony, who came off early in the second half with a deep cut to a leg, said that they now have to quickly turn around to face Toulouse next week in the Champions Cup.

“We struggled to get possession of the ball, we had low 30s in the first half and probably something similar in the second half. We just didn’t get a chance to impose ourselves on them for any real long periods. I thought credit to them, they held the ball for long periods and put us under huge pressure.

“They played some great rugby and we struggled with it. So, I don’t know if we have any complaints.” 

O'Mahony thought Munster did well to turn around at 6-6 at the break, but didn’t get going after that.

“Look we thought we had weathered the storm a little bit. At six-all, I thought it was a good way to get into the dressing rooms with the wind the way it was. We came out and we just struggled a little bit. We kind of went backwards for a couple of phases and we got pinned into the corner then from a penalty from a scrum a few minutes in.

“We dropped it, they got the scrum penalty and then they gained access to our 22 and that’s where they are really good. And we just know once you have got to play catch-up against them defensively they are very good and they just kept turning us. I think after the scrum penalties just outside of our 22, they really made it difficult for us.

“All it is is one score in these games, it always is. The score that puts us out of touch. That’s it, it’s going to be a tough one to take, the next 48 hours. We have a big week ahead, we have got to keep the head up and battle on,” said O’Mahony.

Munster head coach Johaan van Graan said the latest loss to Leinster was tough to take.

“Obviously, we are pretty disappointed. I thought they started really well, pinned us in our 22. we scrambled really well. I think we managed to get ourselves back into the game at 6-6. straight after half time we kicked the ball and they knocked us back.

“We just fell short, it’s so tough to take when you get so close but yet you are so far. You have got to congratulate Leinster, a quality side and you don’t win this competition four times in a row if you are not,” said van Graan.

Asked about his captain's fitness for the Toulouse clash van Graan said: "He's not doing very well. He's got a deep cut to his leg."

Leinster power to fourth PRO14 in row with dominant defeat of Munster
Landing JJ Hanrahan a 'big coup' says Clermont boss
Pivac admits 'emotional rollercoaster' as Wales pick up trophies 
Devin Toner with the media after the game 27/3/2021

Toner thrilled with record after Leinster 'front up'

