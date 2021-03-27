Landing JJ Hanrahan a 'big coup' says Clermont boss

Franck Azema will leave the French club at the end of the season
Landing JJ Hanrahan a 'big coup' says Clermont boss

Clermont's French coach Franck Azema looks on ahead of the French Top 14 rugby union match between Section Paloise and ASM Clermont Auvergne at the Hameau stadium, in Pau, on February 15 2020, southwestern France. (Photo by GAIZKA IROZ / AFP) (Photo by GAIZKA IROZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 18:00
James Harrington

Clermont's outgoing head coach Franck Azema said signing JJ Hanrahan from Munster was a 'big coup' - but insisted he had no idea if the deal was signed and sealed.

Azema, who last month announced he will leave the Top 14 club two years before his current contract is due to expire, insisted he was not the person to ask about recruitment.

"What do you want me to say?," he asked when questioned shortly after Clermont had beaten Stade Francais in Paris to move level on points with Racing 92 and La Rochelle. 

"I read it in the press, I don’t know if it has been confirmed. Honestly it’s not up to me to decide.

"He’s a very experienced player at the top level and in Europe from a club with a big culture. I don’t know if it’s a done deal but it’s a big coup."

JJ Hanrahan at Munster Rugby Squad Training, Thomond Park, Limerick 23/3/2021

JJ Hanrahan at Munster Rugby Squad Training, Thomond Park, Limerick 23/3/2021

France's RMC Sport reported this week that the 28-year-old Hanrahan is set to join the Auvergne club in the summer on a two-year deal, where he will vie for the starting fly-half slot with former France international Camille Lopez, ex-Coventry and Bath 10 Rory Jennings, and rising academy star Gabin Michet - who is currently out of action with a serious knee injury.

Azema, meanwhile, is widely expected to take the hotseat at struggling Montpellier, currently temporarily occupied by former France coach Philippe Saint-Andre, who stepped in when head coach Xavier Garbajosa was sacked in December.

Following their 34-27 win over Stade this weekend, Clermont, Munster's potential Champions Cup semi-final opponents, are at Premiership side Wasps for the European round of 16 next Saturday.

