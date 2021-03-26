Niall Ronan: In 2007, Munster were the best team in the world

Niall Ronan has urged Munster to stick to their new, more expansive gameplan if they want to break their losing streak against Leinster and lift their first trophy since 2011.

The former Ireland back-row was in the Munster squad at Thomond Park 10 years ago that won the Magners League, at Leinster’s expense, with a 19-9 final victory.

Now a fitness and wellness practitioner, Ronan was speaking this week to launch an awareness campaign encouraging men to be more open about their feelings and specifically to seek help if, like a third of Irish men, they are experiencing erectile dysfunction.

Having lined out for his native Leinster and Munster, whom he played for between 2007 and his retirement due to injury seven years later, the flanker has seen the fortunes of the two provinces ebb and flow over the years and seen the shifting dynamic from both dressing rooms.

“It’s totally flipped,” Ronan told the Irish Examiner. “When I signed for Munster in 2007/08, they were the best team in the world, in my opinion, certainly in Europe, and it was a great experience, but Leinster are in the driving seat, have been for the last few years and are in pole position now.

“But I can see a slight shift and Munster are playing a lot more expansive rugby, which is great to see. I think (assistant coaches Stephen) Larkham and (Graham) Rowntree have done a great job since they came in and let’s hope we can get silverware at the weekend.”

Ronan believes they will have to stick to the new principles introduced by the coaching ticket if they are going to end the drought.

“I don’t know what’s being said in the Munster dressing room but if I was there I’d say I think they need to focus on how they’ve been playing and keep to that, not change anything just because they’re playing Leinster. That would be my mindset.

You can overthink it. Leinster are missing a few players, internationals, so it could be an opportunity to get the win.

"I think there’s a good chance, Leinster are a very good side with serious strength in depth but Munster are growing and their young players are coming through the system so I’d love to see them get it.

“Coombes is very good, a big unit, and I’ve always liked Jack O’Donoghue and what I like about all the Munster players at the moment, they’re really trying to play rugby, more than they ever have in terms of getting the ball to the wide channels, offloading, creating more, and I hope they do that against Leinster.

“In recent games (against Leinster) they’ve done a lot of box kicking, which drives me insane, so that’s why I’m saying they should stick to their gameplan because when they do play they’re actually playing great rugby.”

Ronan completed a BA in strength and conditioning while playing and has also attained certification in counselling and psychotherapy, which he practices in a holistic approach at his Titan Wellness company.

He has now taken part in a seven-part video series, hosted by Hector Ó hEochagáin, called Talk ED, which aims to encourage men to talk about erectile dysfunction in an open manner.

Contrary to popular perception, Ronan said such openness was commonplace in the professional dressing rooms he experienced.

“Absolutely. With some people, I definitely felt like I could (have those types of conversations) and you can only tell your own experience but what I loved about Munster Rugby was it was a family so I learned to be a better rugby player but I also learned to be a better person.

The network of support you had with your team-mates, management, and even supporters and the people of Munster was a life experience that I treasure.

“I presume all the provinces are like that but my experience with Munster and before that with Leinster was you were there to talk about how you feel and it’s the way forward because if you have any issues in your life you need to let people know and not hold it inside.

“Playing for Munster as a professional rugby player, my teammates were there for me and maybe in the real world you might think you can’t get things off your chest in terms of your mental wellbeing or talking about erectile dysfunction.

“It’s actually more open now than ever, to be more honest, and reach out to a friend or a GP or a pharmacist to get support and then invest into your lifestyle through activity, movement, and eating well, all of which benefits your mental wellbeing as well.”