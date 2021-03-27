'Skillful Dev' - Cullen pays tribute to long-serving Toner

Leo Cullen has paid tribute to Devin Toner ahead of his record-breaking 262nd Leinster appearance today, saying the former Ireland lock does not get enough credit for the variety of strengths he brings to his game.

Toner will surpass Gordon D’Arcy as Leinster’s all-time leader for appearances when the defending champions bid for a fourth consecutive Guinness PRO14 title in their final against Munster at the RDS (5pm).

26 May 2018; Devin Toner of Leinster following their victory in the Guinness PRO14 Final between Leinster and Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The 35-year-old made his debut in January 2006 against Border Reivers and was Cullen’s team-mate and positional rival when the now-current head coach returned from a spell at Leicester Tigers in 2007. Cullen said despite Toner’s natural advantage in the lineout as a 6ft 11ins tall second row, the veteran’s longevity was done to much more than him being a big fella.

“He's incredibly skillful, Dev,” the Leinster boss said. “I think that he doesn't get enough credit for that. He's got really nice, soft hands for someone that is so big.

“Obviously there is a lineout piece, but his work from restarts as well, it's pretty exceptional how good he is in the air, as in terms of how skillful he is with his hands above his head.

“He's not just a really big bloke, he's skillful as well. Really, really skillful. And when he's on song in terms of his contact piece as well, he's able to hit guys, and there's a lot of him.

“When Dev is in the right frame of mind he's as good as anyone there is out there. Playing for Ireland in particular, there's images in my head of him playing against the All Blacks in the famous win in the Aviva, and he was outstanding in that game in terms of some of his contacts in the game.

“Hopefully we'll see plenty of that now tomorrow.”

31 May 2014; Leinster's Devin Toner with the trophy after the game. Celtic League 2013/14 Grand Final, Leinster v Glasgow Warriors, RDS, Ballsbridge, Dublin. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Cullen also praised scrum-half Luke McGrath, who will captain Leinster for the first time in a final having led the province at various times during the season.

“Lukey has been brilliant. If you remember back to that autumn series Rhys Ruddock did this role and we were just keen to keep Lukey on because he’s been brilliant for us over the last few months; some massive performances.

“He’s such a great person in the group; very, very passionate about the team. You can see that he’s fully committed. He’s not the biggest man in the world but he packs a punch. Such a brave defender and how he controls the game in terms of dictating the pace of the game as well is massively important and his service has been good, but his game management and control is getting better all the time.

“Lukey has been going well so he fully deserves his place in the group.”