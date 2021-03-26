Rainbow Cup given green light by organisers

The PRO14 Rainbow Cup is set to kick-off on the weekend of April 24, with the Irish provinces scheduled for three weekends of derby action, organisers revealed on Friday.

Hailed as a new tournament to welcome the four South African “Super” franchises into the European rugby family, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic means there will be no cross-border competition, let alone cross-hemisphere fixtures for the opening weeks with Leinster set to welcome Munster back to Dublin on the first weekend, four weeks on from this Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 final at the RDS and Ulster hosting Connacht.

Organisers said the opening three rounds of what will be a six-round schedule with the PRO14 Rainbow Cup final set for June 19 had been designed to limit travel where possible, thus the derby fixtures across Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa and Wales.

Rounds 4 to 6 from May 29-June 12 will see the four South African teams, the Stormers, Bulls, Sharks and Lions, play their away games in Europe with those fixtures subject to confirmation “once all appropriate travel approvals have been confirmed by the relevant authorities and governments”.

The PRO14 underlined that no teams from Europe will travel to South Africa for Rainbow Cup games due to the prevailing Covid-19 conditions.

Yet SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux welcomed Friday’s announcement.

“This is exciting news for the four franchises that will move into Europe and I’m sure they will be eager to get the ball rolling in terms of preparing to face a whole new set of opponents,” Roux said.

“We’ve seen the quality of rugby produced in the Guinness PRO14 this season, under difficult circumstances, and it will be great for our sides to test their mettle against some of the best club sides in the world, bringing with them new challenges.

“It’s disappointing that the teams from Europe won’t be able to come to South Africa yet, but there is a bigger picture in play and it will be good to get the ball rolling with the Rainbow Cup. Plans are being made for our teams’ away games later in the series.” Acknowledging that the later rounds still needed to be confirmed, the SA Rugby chief executive added: “While the excitement is palpable, it’s also paramount to remember that we are living in extraordinary times and that forces outside our control can still put a damper on the plans, but we will cross that bridge should the need arise and we are working tirelessly with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition into Europe for our teams.” The PRO14 Rainbow Cup will see all 16 teams compete in a single pool with the top two teams playing each other in the June 19 final.

Tournament director David Jordan said: “Everyone is glad that we can now put some certainty into the rugby calendar in what has been an unpredictable period. Planning for a cross-hemisphere competition where the situation has been so fluid has provided many challenges, but we believe we have found a solution that is practical and safe to deliver a unique competition that supporters can get excited about. Throughout the Guinness PRO14 season, we have liaised with our unions and their governments to ensure we are meeting the conditions set out for elite sport to operate. We are very grateful for that support, without which a cross-border competition such as ours could not have taken place.”

R1 - Weekend of April 24:Ulster v Connacht, Leinster v Munster, Benetton v Glasgow Warriors, Edinburgh v Zebre, Ospreys v Cardiff Blues, Dragons v Scarlets, Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions, DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks.

R2 - Weekend of May 1, (EPCR semi-final weekend): DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls, Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions.

R2 - Weekend of May 8: Connacht v Leinster, Munster v Ulster, Zebre v Benetton, Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh, Cardiff Blues v Dragons, Scarlets v Ospreys.

R3 - Weekend of May 8: Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks, Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers.

R3 - Weekend of May 15: Munster v Connacht, Leinster v Ulster, Benetton v Zebre, Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors, Scarlets v Cardiff Blues, Dragons v Ospreys.

Round 4: Weekend of May 29; Round 5: Weekend of June 5; Round 6: Weekend of June 12; Final: Weekend of June 19.