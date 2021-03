Munster's JJ Hanrahan will ink a two-year deal to join Clermont Auvergne this summer.

Reports in France tonight confirmed that Hanrahan, who was touted to join other Top 14 clubs, has agreed to join Clermont, who are also on the look out for a new coach next season after the departure of Franck Azéma.

Clermont were looking at Ihaia West, who plays for Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle, but have instead opted for the Kerry man.

Hanrahan will vie with Camille Lopez for the starting jersey at 10.