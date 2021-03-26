'Consistently good' Tadhg Beirne full of confidence ahead of PRO14 final showdown

It is difficult to imagine a player whose stock has risen higher than Tadhg Beirne’s over Ireland’s recent Guinness Six Nations campaign, or across the championship as a whole for that matter.

Yet for both the player and his provincial coach Johann van Graan, those man of the match performances against Italy and Scotland, his excellence at both lock and blindside flanker and the form that has now ranked him as a certainty for this summer’s British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa have come as no surprise. What did change was that the Munster star finally got the chance to play a consistent run of games in the green jersey, be it the number four, five or six.

It bodes well for van Graan’s hopes of a performance at the RDS on Saturday that will finally deliver a knockout blow to Leinster in the Guinness PRO14 final but whatever the outcome, the Munster head coach is certain Beirne will keep up his end of the bargain.

“I think he has been consistently good over the last three or four years. I think he has just played now consistently in the national team.

“I don't have the facts in front of me, but I believe that is the most amount of Test matches that he has consistently played.

“That's mostly the same for all top quality players. Once they play consistently, they just become better.

“Tadhg has been phenomenal for Munster since he joined. Whether he plays four, five or six or seven – he is just a phenomenal rugby player.

“Sometimes those poach positions that he comes into, is just amazing how he does it. His lineout calling has come along so much.

“He is such a phenomenal attacking player. He just wants to play 80 minutes every week. He is in brilliant form, but to be fair to Tadhg, he has been in brilliant form for the last few years.

“He is a very important player for us and I believe he will be at his best on Saturday afternoon.”

Confidence is certainly not an issue for the player, who already has a PRO14 winner’s medal for his part in Scarlets’ 2017 glory that came with a final win over Rassie Erasmus’s Munster side at Aviva Stadium.

“I feel that kind of form has been there for me,” Beirne said. “I don’t think when I put on a Munster jersey I have ever felt I played poorly or I have put in a performance where I have felt I wasn’t where I wanted to be but it has been an opportunity to get a run of games.

“Obviously when you are playing for Ireland it is going to be noticed a lot more, a lot more people watching those games and to get a run of five games on the bounce was a massive opportunity for me and I only went out and tried to do what I had been doing for Munster as well.” Beirne’s assessment is not ignorant of his need to keep improving and that is accelerated by his increased number of Test starts, playing all but 23 minutes of Ireland’s five-game campaign over the last seven weeks.

“The more you play the more you get used to that kind of standard of rugby and that pace of the game and it can be difficult coming in and out of a team so getting those run of games was certainly a help.

“I’m not saying it’s easy playing international rugby by any means. Every time you go out there and put on a green jersey it’s an incredibly difficult task and a big ask to put in a big performance but it is certainly something you improve on as you play as well.” Beirne agreed that working with Ireland’s new forwards coach Paul O’Connell had taken his lineout play to a higher level.

“We had a lot of meetings throughout the last eight weeks and we have gone through decision-making and why we need to call to certain areas and his take on a lot of things.

“It is definitely something I have taken note of and whatever he does say and whatever he explains, it makes a lot of sense. Probably some things you wouldn’t have thought of yourself, he has been a massive help in that area for sure.” Munster will also hope to reap the benefits of that work this Saturday and beyond. Certainly Beirne has never been in a better place ahead of this final against the province he left for Scarlets in 2016.

“I suppose when you do sit down and think about it, it has been a hell of a journey. I’m certainly enjoying it. There has been a lot of ups and downs you know and this time last year I was trying to get back from an injury and if you told me I would be in this position a year ago I certainly wouldn’t have thought it.

“You have got to appreciate these moments as well and that’s something I’m certainly doing and am trying to enjoy my rugby a lot more as well at the moment.” Meanwhile, Munster yesterday added three players to their Heineken Champions Cup squad ahead of next week’s home quarter-final against Toulouse.

Clubs were permitted to register an unlimited number to their squads for the knockout stages and Munster have young scrum-halves Ethan Coughlan and the on-loan Paddy Patterson as well as lock Cian Hurley.

Toulouse had the luxury of adding rising Argentina star Juan Cruz Mallia, a recent signing from Jaguares with Super Rugby experience for their visit to Thomond Park on Saturday week.

Leinster boosted their options for the home last-eight clash with Toulon by calling up prop Greg McGrath and centre Jamie Osborne.

Connacht added fly-half Cathal Forde and back-rower Oisin McCormack for the Challenge Cup trip to Leicester Tigers, while Ulster had enlisted five more players for their visit to Harlequins: lock Conor McMenamin, back-row Harry Sheridan, fly-half James Humphreys and centres Ben Moxham and Jude Postlethwaite.