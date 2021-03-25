Munster add two scrum-halves to Heineken Cup squad

Munster have added two young scrum-halves to their Heineken Champions Cup squad ahead of next week’s home quarter-final against Toulouse.

Clubs were permitted to register as many new players to their squads for the knockout stages as they liked and Munster boss Johann van Graan has added a trio of youngsters, while Leinster have boosted their options for the home last-eight clash with Toulon by calling up two players.