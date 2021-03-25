Munster add two scrum-halves to Heineken Cup squad

Munster have added two young scrum-halves to their Heineken Champions Cup squad ahead of next week’s home quarter-final against Toulouse.
Clubs were permitted to register as many new players to their squads for the knockout stages as they liked and Munster boss Johann van Graan has added a trio of youngsters, while Leinster have boosted their options for the home last-eight clash with Toulon by calling up two players.
Ennis RFC’s Ethan Coughlan, who joined Munster’s senior squad in January, and on-loan Leinster nine Paddy Patterson, who made his first senior start in red against Benetton last weekend, are joined in van Graan’s European panel by second row Cian Hurley, a PRO14 debutant in the same game.
By contrast, Toulouse have the luxury of adding rising Argentina star Juan Cruz Mallia, a recent signing from Jaguares with Super Rugby experience for their visit to Thomond Park on Saturday week.
Leinster have drafted in Lansdowne prop Greg McGrath and centre Jamie Osborne, both of whom were handed their senior debuts by Leo Cullen since the turn of the year.
There has also been a call-up for the Champions Cup quarters for Connacht scrum-half Stephen Kerins, who joined Bristol Bears on a short-term deal earlier this month, and fellow Irishman, hooker Tadhg McElroy, who joined on the same day from Saracens.
Connacht have bolstered their European squad for the Challenge Cup trip to Leicester Tigers, adding fly-half Cathal Forde and back-rower Oisin McCormack, while Ulster had enlisted five more players to their selection pool for their visit to Harlequins, naming lock Conor McMenamin, back-row Harry Sheridan, fly-half James Humphreys and centres Ben Moxham and Jude Postlethwaite.