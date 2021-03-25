Graham Rowntree: Munster have shown composure to cope with Leinster talent pool

Graham Rowntree says Munster are ready for the challenge of upsetting Leinster in Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 final but warned the men in red they will have to put in an error-free performance or face yet more disappointment against the reigning champions.

Munster’s forwards coach spoke during an hour-long conversation with Donal Lenihan for an Irish Examiner podcast available from noon Thursday.

The former Leicester, England, and Lions prop talks at length to the Irish Examiner columnist about his life in rugby and a coaching career that has brought him to Munster under Johann van Graan since November 2019.

This weekend he will be part of the coaching group that travels to Dublin’s RDS with a first trophy since 2011 in its sights but only too aware of the need to break Leinster’s dominance over Munster that has seen them dispatch their southern neighbours in three successive PRO14 semi-finals and in their last five meetings, most recently a 13-10 defeat at Thomond Park on January 23.

“It’s always difficult against Leinster,” Rowntree said. “We’ve played them four times since I’ve been here and we’ve lost, but by a few points. It’s almost like we run out of time at the end of the game. I’d say that about our performances this year, we’re always in it until the death.

“We know them more than any other team we play against and that one at Thomond in January, that was hard to take because we’d done so much good for so long but it just shows you, a couple of errors and they’re at you.

“The pace at which they can jump back at you, the pace at which they can play the game, very good breakdown, very good set-piece, like many teams. But I think you saw the depth of their squad, they went up to Ulster without their internationals and racked up a big scoreline.

We know them inside out now but we’re ready for this one.

Asked about Leinster’s revered talent pool and the likelihood of Leo Cullen rotating his squad with one eye on the following week’s European Cup clash with Toulon, Rowntree said: “Yes, that shows their strength but I look at our performances as well and we could quite easily be in the same situation.

“Some of our pack performances, you could say well how are we going to leave him out. You know, who are we going to leave Gavin Coombes out for. James Cronin for example. We’ll have the same dilemma with the guys coming back, they don’t automatically just walk into the team.”

The arrival of Rowntree alongside senior coach Stephen Larkham has coincided with a flourishing crop of young Munster players being given the opportunity to prove themselves on the biggest stages, and for the former loosehead nothing gave him greater pleasure than seeing academy prop Josh Wycherley take a starring role in the epic come-from-behind European pool victory at Clermont Auvergne last December in his first Champions Cup start, rebounding from an early schooling at the scrum from opposition tighthead Rabah Slimani to eke out some penalties of his own against the former French star.

“It was like he had a whole career in one game, of learning and adversity,” Rowntree said of Wycherley. “Just learning, learning, learning, learning and his performance just went through the roof. At the end of the game we put ourselves in the corner for two more tries off the back of scrum penalties, through him.

“That was some debut. I’ll never forget his face at half-time and he’s sat down looking at me but you know, don’t do anything different because you’ve worked it out.

You have solved the problem, don’t do anything different.

In the podcast, Lenihan suggests to Rowntree that the 39-31 win at Stade Marcel Michelin could be a seminal moment for where Munster go from here on in, to which the forwards coach replied: “There was a composure in the dressing room at half-time because although we conceded those tries and they bonus-pointed in 29 minutes we were still doing things well and we were still getting footholds in the game and it was a question of keep doing what we’re doing. Let’s stick our guns, stick to the plan.

"We kept taking points, brought that scoreboard closer and closer and JJ was fantastic off the tee that day. A famous performance.”

Invited to look further ahead to Munster’s home European last 16 tie against Toulouse the following Saturday, Rowntree said: “Yeah well, if you’re going to win it you’ve got to beat the big teams along the way somewhere haven’t you? I think it will be great for us, it’ll be a challenge but crikey, we’ll be up for that but as an old Leicester pragmatist, one week at a time.”