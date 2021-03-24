Jordan Larmour ready for larger Leinster role after stop-start Six Nations

Jordan Larmour was part of the troop of Ireland players that returned to their regular Leinster billets on Monday and ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 grand final but his appetite for game time has only been heightened over the course of the Six Nations.

His Championship amounted to just 84 minutes, 40 of them bagged against Italy in Rome, the other 44 parcelled out among the other four fixtures. His time on the turf against England last Saturday amounted to just two minutes.

Leinster may need to ease up on some of Andy Farrell’s men this week but Larmour isn’t one of them.

“Yeah, probably a little bit disappointed I didn’t get more game time,” he admitted in the run-up to the weekend’s meeting with Munster at the RDS. “You want to be playing in those big games, I think everyone does.

“You want to be starting, you want to be involved, and still it was a great eight weeks, a great learning experience for us as a team. Some aspects of our play we really learned from and we’ve grown, and we’ve taken massive strides from that.

“The overall feeling was that it was enjoyable, a great way to finish it off but obviously I would have liked a bit more game time. Now all I can do is come back here, keep putting my hand up, keep playing well and hopefully the selection will take care of itself.”

All in all, it must feel like a frustrating season given he dislocated his shoulder early on in the campaign and missed the two delayed 2020 Six Nations games and all of the Autumn Nations Cup. Not to mention plenty of club exposure.

Larmour has featured just four times for Leinster in the current campaign. Still only 23, he speaks with a maturity when highlighting the need to be patient, and to heed the advice of his coaches who have urged him to keep developing the core skills.

All of which is vital. His Leinster teammate Hugo Keenan has demonstrated just how integral those are this last six months or so and he has been rewarded with an extended berth at full-back by Andy Farrell.

Larmour has had his ups and downs in the 15 jersey. It may be that his pace and unpredictability are actually better suited to the wing where he has shown the kind of footwork and timing that earned Keith Earls such a glorious a try against England last weekend.

Like Larmour, Earls held down other posts before drifting back to the tramlines.

“It was extremely impressive, even the timing,” said the Dubliner of the Munsterman’s score. “When Jack (Conan) passed it to him, getting that timing right can be difficult. You can sometimes overrun it or be a bit late.

“He was spot on. He went through the gap and then he just knew he was going to finish it. He saw Johnny May coming towards him and he stepped inside him and he had the speed to finish it off. It was a class try.”