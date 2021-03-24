'It’s not something that adds extra pressure on us': Munster not worried about title drought

Johann van Graan insists Munster’s 10-year wait for silverware has not added pressure to his squad going into Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 final against Leinster.

The drought dates back to the 2011 Magners League final, when Paul O’Connell lifted the trophy at Thomond Park after a 19-9 victory over rival captain Leo Cullen’s men, and has seen plenty of heartache inflicted by Leinster. Yet head coach Van Graan says the long search for repeat success will have no bearing on Munster’s mindset this weekend when they return to the scene of their 2018 and 2019 semi-final setbacks, the first two of three in a row of semi-final defeats.

The Munster boss is instead urging his players to embrace the final build-up in the coming days.

“I’d say there are players and management who have been here for a long time, and there’s guys who have literally joined us in the last year or two,” van Graan said yesterday. “So there’s obviously our history and that’s a very important part of Munster and you take the good and the bad times and you move forward as a club.

“It’s certainly something that we are looking forward to. It’s not something that adds extra pressure on us. We’ve got to go and do it. There’s nothing else to it on the day and at the end of the day as a group, we know that we will either win or lose on Saturday, there’s no way around that.

That’s why we are looking to enjoy and embrace this week, and hopefully we are on our best on Saturday and hopefully that will be good enough to beat Leinster on their home ground.

Van Graan was also prepared to embrace thinking about what victory would mean to Munster on Saturday evening.

“Sport is a very emotional thing and we’ve got incredible people supporting this team. This club is all about community so it will be massive for the people of the Munster province. We’ve got incredible support all over the world and this is important for the players and the management.

“We are all very proud of where we come from, whether you’ve been part of Munster since you were born or you came to Munster. Earlsy said to me the very first week I got here, he said: ‘You can never go somewhere else now. You’re part of Munster.’ That’s what makes this club special and it’s all about the community.

“This is very important to us, it’s very important for the people who support us through good and through bad times, and that’s why we are looking forward to this so much because a final doesn’t come along very often.

“You work incredibly hard for it and it’s an opportunity for us and that’s why we’re going to enjoy it and embrace it on the weekend. What better way to go and play against the three-time champions in-a-row. They are such a fantastic rugby team.

There is no way around it, we have to get past them to get this trophy.